Treepz Partners With Sabinus For Exciting Campus Tours In October

Treepz, Africa’s leading car rental and sharing marketplace, is thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration with Sabinus, Africa’s comedy giant, for a highly anticipated campus tour in three prestigious universities: UNIPORT, UNEC, and UNILAG this October.

The campus tour is scheduled to kick off from October 11th, 2023 to October 26th, 2023 and will be making stops at various campuses across Nigeria. This remarkable event is expected to captivate university students and youths, promising unforgettable experiences for all in attendance.

Onyeka Akuma, CEO and Co-Founder of Treepz expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to partner with Sabinus, a dynamic influencer who shares our vision of creating memorable experiences for individuals. Students require hassle-free and reliable transportation options for different uses such as attending graduation ceremonies, tours and excursions and event attendance. With the largest selection of rental vehicles on our platform, we are committed to providing seamless, convenient, and cost-effective mobility solutions, empowering students to make the most of their university years and beyond.”

In response, Nancy Nwachukwu, Director of Sponsorships and Partnerships at Sabinus Campus Tour, remarked, “Our collaboration with Treepz perfectly aligns with our mission to enhance campus life. By enhancing students’ access to reliable transportation, we aim to amplify their campus experiences, fostering lasting memories.”

This tour welcomes all university students from the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, the University of Lagos, and the University of Portharcourt to join in the excitement, promising endless fun and fantastic surprises. Participants can look forward to incredible prizes, including:

• Gift Vouchers: Each worth a staggering N20,000 with a validity of 1 year.

• Special Discount: Enjoy a 10% discount on all car rentals using the code SABICA23, valid for 1 year.

• Cash prizes: Stand a chance to win cash prizes by attending the tour and sharing your experiences with us on social media.

For more information and updates about the Treepz and Sabinus Campus Tour, kindly follow Treepz on all social media platforms to stay updated.