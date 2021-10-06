fbpx

‘Travellers From Nigeria To UK To Isolate For 7 days’

October 6, 20210152
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) says the rule for isolation for Nigerians travelling to Britain remains seven days of isolation.

This, according to the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, is because the UK Government is yet to comprehensively review Nigeria’s vaccination certification programme.

Shuaib reiterated this on Tuesday at a briefing on the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria.

Shuaib said the vaccines administered in Nigeria were approved by the UK Government.

He noted that the UK officials were also involved with the vaccination programme in Nigeria through the Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office.

The Executive Director of NPHCDA said the agency was optimistic that by the time Nigeria’s COVID-19 vaccination programme certification was assessed, it would be approved by the UK government.

He said, “Nigeria’s status has not changed. Nigeria is not among the listed countries that need mandatory quarantine for 14 days in a supervised UK facility.

“The statement released by the UK Government is in line with the statement released last week that Nigerians will continue to isolate upon arrival to the UK. This is similar to our requirement to have travellers from the UK isolate for seven days upon arrival in Nigeria.”

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

