Travel Corridors To UK Closed Over Pandemic

January 16, 2021 20

The United Kingdom has said that all travel corridors into the country will be suspended from Monday.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, stating that the move was to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the BBC, anyone flying into the UK will need proof of a negative COVID-19 test before they are allowed to set foot into the country.

More than 84,000 people have died from the disease in the country, as it has recorded a new variant of the virus that has increased mortality rates in the region.

READ ALSO: Bobi Wine Raises Alarm Over Invasion Of His Home By Military

The UK declared a lockdown in November in a bid to contain the virus.

The move to restrict movement within the country has greatly affected the economy of the country.

In the month of November, the country experienced a 2.6 percent drop in economic growth, raising fears of another recession due to the pandemic.