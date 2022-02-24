fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATIONNEWSNEWSLETTER

Travel Buddy NG Migrates Over 1,000 Nigerians Across The World

February 24, 20220141
Global Aviation Leaders Call For Reopening Of Transatlantic Travel Ahead of G7

Nigeria’s leading immigration consultancy and traveling agency, Travel Buddy NG, said it successfully migrated over 1,000 Nigerians to different countries around the world in 2021.

The agency which is a subsidiary of the Roosewood Group of Companies with a heavy presence in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) and Lagos, Nigeria, said it still has a wide range of clients that are willing to migrate.

Travel Buddy offers skilled immigration to New Zealand, UK, Canada, Australia, Poland and the United Arab Emirates on a residency and citizenship basis.

It also offers citizenship by investment schemes to countries such as Cyprus, Bulgaria, St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Malta, Panama and St Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and loads of travel advisories to Thailand, China, Singapore, Vietnam and other jurisdictions.

Its dynamism and committed team of professionals who speak dozens of languages in the world makes it a preferred travel agency. These qualities enable them to give each client a personal and specialised consultation experience.

Speaking on the migration success, The CEO of Roosewood Company, Comrade Ben said, “it brings so much joy to my heart to see the numbers of people we have been able to help with their migration puzzles. When it comes to immigration, you can’t just make claims and deceive people because it is a game of numbers. “

Canada Sources $2.8m Funding For Nigerian Ecosystem Builders

Related tags :

About Author

Travel Buddy NG Migrates Over 1,000 Nigerians Across The World
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Capital MarketNEWSLETTER
January 19, 20180270

NASD Platform Closes Last Week Trade 0.26% Lower

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Transactions on the floor of the National Association of Securities Dealers, NASD, platform trended lower this week. The NASD closed its trading day on Frid
Read More
November 19, 20140201

CBN’s Banking Competitiveness Plan May Cause Shareholders Lose

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The recent efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) in ensuring that banks build statutory reserves in view of the seamless transition to Basel II and
Read More
March 7, 201523274

SAFA Confirms Super Eagles, Bafana-Bafana Friendly For March 29

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The South Africa Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed a friendly match between the Bafana-Bafana players and Super Eagles of Nigeria. President of SAFA
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.