Travel Ban: UK To Process Student, Work Visa Applications Of Nigerians, Others

The United Kingdom on Sunday announced in its new update on the processing of visa applications for countries on its red list that it will “pause making decisions” on visitor visa applications from the countries that fall under the red list, which include Nigeria.

This development came after the UK’s decision to place Nigeria on its travel red list due to the COVID Omicron cases linked to Nigeria.

The ban, which came into effect on Monday, restricts travelling to the UK from Nigeria only to UK residents or citizens .

In the latest update issued on Monday, the UK stated visa applications in other categories such as for persons who wish to study, work or live permanently, will continue to be processed.

“To support the UK Government’s aim to protect public health from COVID 19 and associated variants of concern (VOC), UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) have paused making decisions on visitor visa applications in all red list countries until travel restrictions are lifted,” the statement reads.

“Applications in other categories (student/work/live permanently in the UK) will continue to be processed.

“If you have been in a red list country in the 10 days before you arrive in England, once you arrive you must quarantine for 10 full days in a managed quarantine hotel (the day you arrive in England is day 0).”

The UK also stated that persons who plan on getting their passport back after they had made a visitor visa application before the travel restriction should contact the Visa Application Centre (VAC).

“If you had already made a visit visa application before the travel restrictions in Nigeria started and wish to get your passport back whilst your visit visa application is paused, you can contact the VAC where you submitted your application and request return of your passport,” the statement reads.

“Once you have contacted the VAC to request the return of your passport, you will need to either collect in person for free at the VAC or request a courier service for your passport to be returned to you.

“If you have yet to apply for a visit visa from a red list country and decide to go ahead with your application, when you attend your Visa Application Centre (VAC) appointment you can either: submit your passport with your application or pay the ‘keep my passport’ fee to retain your passport whilst the pause is in place.

“If you decide to submit your passport when making your application and later require it back, you will need to pay the ‘keep my passport’ fee and either collect in person at the VAC or pay for a courier service for your passport to be returned to you.”