Travel Agencies, Airlines Make $1.1bn From Ticket Sales

International airlines, and travel agencies, earned $1.1 billion from ticket sales last year. This is as many more Nigerian youth continue to pursue their dreams abroad.

Bankole Bernard, the Chairman of the Airlines and Passengers’ Joint Committee (APJC) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), who made this disclosure said foreign airlines were making good money from Nigeria, even though the trapped fund’s challenges still persist.

According to him, in the whole of Africa, ticket sales from Nigeria are still the highest.

“The airlines have sold more. In the whole of Africa, Nigeria’s sales are still the highest. We have done over $1.1 billion in 2022. We are doing very well more than our contemporaries.

“We are a good market and a market that any airline would want to come into. Nobody will talk about the good side of this market. Nigerians are still travelling. The only thing is that travel agents are losing business to outside the country. Most of us are buying tickets from other travel agencies from around the world,” he said.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that in recent years, there has been a growing trend in Nigeria of young people pursuing their dreams abroad, a phenomenon commonly referred to as “Japa”.

This trend has been fueled by a lack of opportunities and an unstable economic and political climate in the country