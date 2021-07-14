fbpx
Transportation Of Shipping Containers On Rail To Commence In December — NRC

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Transportation Of Shipping Containers On Rail To Commence In December — NRC

July 14, 20210152
ransportation Of Shipping Containers

The standard gauge rail line inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in June will not be ready to transport shipping containers from the Lagos Port Complex Apapa until December.

This was disclosed by the Lagos District Manager of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Jerry Oche, on Tuesday.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had during the inauguration ceremony of the new rail line on June 10, stated that the train services would be deployed to the Apapa port to evacuate containers to the hinterland.

READ ALSO: Buhari To Perform Groundbreaking Ceremony For Kaduna-Kano Rail Project

According to SHIPS & PORTS, Oche stated that work is still ongoing to ensure full connectivity of the rail line to the port.

“On the premise of the Minister’s plan of solidifying a portion of the line that is weak due to rotting refuse that occupied it; the laying of the track would be completed in the next six month and that’s our target.

“So, by December, everything would have been set for a full-scale transportation of containers from Apapa port to Ibadan,” he said.

About Author

Transportation Of Shipping Containers On Rail To Commence In December — NRC
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Ondo Governorship Election COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 29, 20200194

Buhari to Present 2021 Appropriation Bill to National Assembly Next Week

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhamnadu Buhari will present the 2021 budget estimate to the National Assembly next week, Senate President Ahmad Lawan has disclosed. Lawan, who
Read More
October 24, 20140111

Mali Records First Ebola Case

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Malian government has confirmed the first case of Ebola in the country. According to the BBC, a two-year-old girl, who recently returned from the neighb
Read More
200,000 More Beneficiaries Receive Funding From FG's Payroll Support Programme BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 29, 20210330

200,000 More Beneficiaries Receive Funding From FG’s Payroll Support Programme

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The presidency says 200,000 more Nigerians have benefitted from the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP)’s Payroll Support for Micro Small and Medium Enterpri
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.