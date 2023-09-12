Transportation Minister Launches Lagos-Ibadan Freight Services

Saidu Alkali, the Minister of Transportation, on Tuesday launched the first cargo movement from the Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor during his first official trip of the rail corridor.

The minister began the tour at the Ebute Meta station before traveling to Apapa for the launch and then to Ibadan over the 157-kilometer rail track.

As the first freight movement began, three coaches of 30 wagons were loaded.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) claimed it would begin with three coaches every day, but that the corporation had the capacity to increase the number.

This initiative is projected to relieve congestion at the Apapa port, which handled 92.28 percent of Nigeria’s total exports and 60.77 percent of imports in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1’22).

