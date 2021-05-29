Transport Sector Has Potential To Transform Economy – Amaechi

May 29, 2021 73

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the Federal government would re-engineer the economy by providing modern technology-driven transport infrastructure.

He said that the act would strengthen the nation’s logistics value chain and support the development of the non-oil sector.

According to him, “The Federal Ministry of Transport through Nigerian Shippers Council’s activities, highlight the importance of the maritime sector as the best alternative for economic diversification.

“The transport sector has the potential for employment, investment, wealth creation and growth of our nation’s International trade.”

Amaechi, however, described the location of the Directorate in Kano as strategic, being a commercial hub of Northern Nigeria, to ensure delivery of the Council’s services in the North-West part of Nigeria and beyond.

READ ALSO: WHO Estimates COVID-19 Economic Losses At $22tn

In his remarks, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, commended the Federal government for the Inland Dry Port and the Shippers Council Directorate brought to Kano.

Ganduje said that in appreciation of the gesture, his administration had reciprocated by carrying out its assigned responsibilities towards the actualisation of the Inland Dry Port.

He said, “We have constructed access road to the Dry Port and other basic infrastructure as required by the Federal government guidelines.”

Ganduje also expressed delight over the Kano Office of the Shippers Council, saying that it was the first outstation to be opened by the Council 31 years ago in 1990, except for Lagos Headquarters’.

The Governor however called on the business community in the North-West zone especially those into export and import, to explore the opportunities of the Council.

He further tasked the businessmen with patronising the Dala Inland Dry Port which he said would begin operation in 2022 for the growth and profitability of their businesses.

Also, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Shippers Council, Mr. Hassan Bello, commended the government for inaugurating the Office.

He said that the Zonal Office would strengthen International Relations, as Kano remained a major business hub in the region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister was in Kano to inspect the Dala Inland Dry Port.

The Minister also inaugurated the North-West Directorate Office of the Nigeria Shippers Council.

NAN