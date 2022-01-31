Transport Prices Leap By 283% In 4 Years – NBS

January 31, 2022 83

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that intra-city transport fares in Nigeria rose from N122.83 in January 2017 to N470.83 in December 2021 which is a 283 per cent increase.

According to of data from the Transport Fare Watch reports of the NBS, Abuja had the highest intra-city bus transport cost in 2017 at N290.55 while Borno had the lowest at N50.

However, by 2021, Zamfara had the highest intra-city bus transport cost at N700.22 while Abia had the lowest at N294.44.

The report also shows that the average cost of bus transportation from one city to another rose from N1,430.63 in January 2017 to N2,784.92 in December 2021.

However, the average price of petrol increased by only 11.48 per cent within the period under review despite the increase in the cost of bus transportation.

Reports reveal that the average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit increased from N148.7 in January 2017 to N165.77 in December 2021.