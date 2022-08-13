Transport Fare Watch (June 2022)

This report shows Transport Fare Watch for June 2022 covering the following categories: bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route charged per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

The average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop, increased by 0.10%, on a month-on-month from N582.06 in May 2022 to N582.61 in June 2022. In terms of year-on-year, however, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop rose by 42.02% from N410.23 in June 2021 to N582.61 in June 2022.

The average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity per drop rose to N3,662.87 in June 2022 indicating a decline of -0.16% on a month-on-month compared to the value of N3,668.64 in May 2022. On a year -on-year, the fare prices rose by 45.21% from N2522.44 in June 2021. While the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes on a single journey, increased by 0.31%, on a month-on-month from N55,906.86 in May 2022 to N56,082.64 in June 2022.

On a year-on-year, the fare rose by 52.97% (N36,662.57) in June 2021. In another category, the average fare paid by commuters for journeys by motorcycle per drop declined by -0.10% on month-on-month from N417.39 in May 2022 to N416.97 in June 2022. Also, in terms of year-on-year, the fare rose by 43.20% from N291.18 in June 2021 to N416.97 in June 2022.

While the average fare paid for water transport (waterway passenger transportation) in June 2022 increased to N943.26 showing a growth of 0.17% on a month-on-month from N941.63 in May 2022. On year-on-year, the fare rose by 12.80% from N836.23 in June 2021 to N943.26 in June 2022.

