Transport Fare For Intracity Trips Increased By 82.50% YoY In March

The cost of transport fare within cities in Nigeria rose by 4.42 percent month-on-month, and 82.50 percent year-on-year in the month of March, a report by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) notes.

The report themed, “Transport Fare Watch”, is a monthly log of fluctuations in prices of transportation fares in the country on a monthly and yearly basis.

It stated that the price of transport fare within a city, in March, rose to N377.27 from N361.31 recorded in February 2021.

Listing the states with the highest fares, the report highlights Zamfara State as the highest with N618.23, followed by Bauchi State with N597.14, and Ekiti with N500.15.

And on the other end of the fare price stick, Oyo State had the lowest fare with N197.55, followed by Abia State With N209.87, and Borno State with N258.14

Intercity Fares

For trips across states, the report said that there was a 1.62 percent month-on-month increase and a 42.58 percent year-on-year increase, from N2,372.87 in February 2021 to N2,411.29 in March 2021.

States with the highest intercity fares include Abuja FCT with N4,576.28, followed by Lagos State with N3,425.18, and Sokoto State with N3,380.20.

While states with the lowest intercity fares were Bayelsa State with N1,700.19, Enugu with N1,720.45, and Bauchi State with N1,725.35.

Airfares

Fares paid by travellers for single journies saw a 0.10 percent increase on a month-on-month basis and 18.71 percent year-on-year from N36,458.11 in February to N36,495.41 in March.

States with the air fares were Anambra/Lagos with N38,600, Delta/Jigawa with N38,500, and Bauchi with (38,450).

While states with the lowest fares were Akwa-Ibom State with (32,700), Sokoto State with N33,200, and Katsina State with (35,150).

Motorcycle Fares

Fares paid by commuters for trips on motorcycles rose the highest year-on-year to 102.46 percent and 1.76 percent month-on-month to N271.44 in March to N266.74 in February 2021.

States with the highest fares include Rivers State with N420.35 per trip, followed by Taraba State with N420.15 per trip, and Yobe State with N420.10.

While Adamawa, Katsina, and Niger states recorded the lowest motorcycle fares with N90.43, N147.64, and N159.20 respectively.