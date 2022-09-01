Transfer Deadline Day 2022: Aubameyang, Douglas Luiz, Arthur Melo, Chelsea And Arsenal News

Bizwatchnigeria will be bringing you the very latest news, rumours and done deals from across Europe as clubs look to do some last-minute shopping.

It seems everyone in the Premier League is still keen on adding to their squads, which will add an extra layer of intrigue because wherever we look something might be about to happen. What a celebration of capitalism this will be.

Leeds Sign Bamba Dieng

Bamba Dieng to fly to leeds as the forward struck an agreement with marseille to sign the 22 year old forward for 10 million.

The Senegalese forward is set to do his medical and sign a 4 year contract.

This will Allow Daniel James, The Welsh Forward go on loan to Fulham.

AC Milan Signs Sergino Dest

Serie A side, AC Milan has sign Sergiño on loan with buy option around €20m not mandatory.

Dest will sign until June 2027, one year loan plus potential four year deal.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Dest will fly to Milano on Wednesday morning to sign contracts.

Southampton Signs Two Man City Top Players

Southampton have now reached full agreement with Man City to sign Sam Edozie and Juan Larios.

The agreement has been completed and both players will join Saints in the next hours.

Man City has a buy back clause on both players.

Chelsea Seals Deal For Aubameyang

Full agreement now sealed between Pierre Aubameyang, his camp and Chelsea on a 2 year deal plus 1 option deal.

Chelsea and Barça are now working to get the deal done as soon as possible. Talks still ongoing.

Arsenal Reach Personal Agreement With Douglas Luiz

English Premier league said, Arsenal are prepared to reach an agreement with Douglas Luiz on personal terms.

Douglas keen on the move, a work in progress. Negotiations are still ongoing between the clubs.

Arthur Melo Joins Liverpool

Arthur Melo joins Liverpool with contracts now ready to be signed once medical is completed this afternoon.

Loan deal valid until June 2023, no buy option.

Maitland-Niles Joins Southampton On Loan

Arsenal midfielder, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has completed his move to Southampton, medical done and contracts to be signed now with Arsenal.

The new deal is until June 2024 while Southampton has a buy option clause.

Manchester City Signs Manuel Akanji

English Premier League champions, Manchester City signs Manuel Akanji from BVB on €17.5m deal.

