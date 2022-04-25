fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COMPANY PROFILECOVERNEWSLETTER

Transcorp’s Financial Earnings Hits N111.2bn In 2021

April 25, 2022088

Transnational Corporation Plc’s earnings increased to N111.2bn in the 2021 financial period. This was disclosed during the Group’s 16th annual general meeting in Abuja.

The statement said, “The Group saw significant growth across all metrics. Group gross earnings increased to N111.2bn in 2021, from N75.3bn in 2020.

“Profit before tax increased to N27.99bn, from N1.6bn. Profit after tax recorded in 2020 was N3.8bn, while 2021 saw an increase by N23.8bn and total assets grew to N416bn in 2021 from N319.2bn in 2020.”

The Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, expressed his delight in the positive performance across all sectors within the Group.

He said, “Shareholders, I am sure you will share with me the considerable satisfaction of knowing that our company has continued to surpass its past performance, despite the macroeconomic difficulties.

“Our priority in 2022 is to continue optimising our existing assets and pursuing growth opportunities. This is critical to ensure sustainable growth in an ever-changing operating landscape.”
While speaking on the Group’s corporate responsibility to its communities, he said, “At the core of Transcorp’s purpose is a commitment to building socially responsible and impactful businesses in key strategic economic sectors that serve our diverse stakeholders.

“Transcorp, as a responsible corporate citizen, has consistently embraced and sustained a corporate culture and social commitment by driving the integration of environmental, social and governance criteria in all aspects of the business dealings and investment decisions.

“As a Group, we remain unwavering in our commitment to sustainable growth, driven by a mission to deliver long-term value and good to all our stakeholders.”

The statement said the President of Transcorp Group, Mrs Owen Omogiafo, also spoke on the Group’s innovation in the hospitality business demonstrated by the launch of its digital hospitality platform, Aura by Transcorp Hotels, in 2021.

She mentioned the ongoing investment in assets in 2022, citing the commissioning of a spa and a 3,000 person capacity multipurpose hall, both at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, as landmark achievements.

Omogiafo said, “We are optimistic about the Group’s strategic direction and ability to deliver value.

“Our performance underlines the success of our long-term strategy of sustainable growth, diversifying our revenues, and accessing new business opportunities to deliver superior returns to all our stakeholders.”

CBN Explains Suspension On Forex Access For Rice, Other Imports
Related tags :

About Author

Transcorp’s Financial Earnings Hits N111.2bn In 2021
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Court Nullifies Eze Madumere NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 26, 20180420

Owerri High Court Nullifies the Impeachment of Eze Madumere

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital has nullified the impeachment of the Deputy Governor of the state, Eze Madumere, by lawmakers. The cou
Read More
Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 9, 20170309

OPEC Oil Output Crashes to 34.18million from Record High

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, oil output in December slid from a record high ahead of a deal to cut production, a Reuters survey 
Read More
How To Protect Your Phones From Fraudsters -NCC COVERIT/TELECOM
September 16, 20190325

1.83 million Telecom Subscribers Switch Service Providers in 5 years – NCC Report

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A total of 1.83 million subscribers in Nigeria exchanged their network providers through the mobile number portability (MNP) scheme between 2013 and 2018. N
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.