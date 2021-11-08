Transcorp Profit Hits N13.5bn In Q3 2021

November 8, 2021 169

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) has announced that its profit rose by 617 percent to N13.5 billion in the third quarter of 2021 from N1.75 billion in the previous year.

This was contained in its unaudited quarterly report released recently.

The company stated that strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors improved the earnings as its subsidiary, Transcorp Hotels, bounced back to profitability after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The diversified conglomerate saw a rise in earnings by 57 percent from N54.4 billion in Q3 2020 to N85.6 billion in the period under consideration.

Also, it recorded a gross profit of N39.4bn in the third quarter of the year, marking a 74 percent rise from N22.7 billion in Q3 2020 — while showing that the profit before tax accelerated by 671 percent to N13.5 billion in Q3 2021 from N1.75 billion posted Q3 2020.

READ ALSO: MTN, Airtel Gets CBN’s Approval in Principle To Operate Payment Bank

Owen Omogiafo, president/group CEO of Transcorp, said the results reflect the continued commitment by the group to improve performance across all the sectors in which we operate.

“Our power business increased by 49% year on year, while our hospitality business increased by 115%,” Omogiafo said.

She said that the company achieved this feat owing to its “scalability and sustainability strategy” and intends to “complete the year with another quarter of excellent year-over-year growth.

“Our outlook for the rest of the year remains positive despite some macro-economic issues. We are particularly excited by the performance of our Hospitality business and its recovery following the impact of the Covid pandemic,” she added.

“We have remained on track regarding our capacity recovery plan in our Power business and despite the systemic challenges in the Power sector, Transcorp remains a strong contributor to the power generated in the country.

“We will continue to drive operational efficiency and focus on delivering value to all stakeholders as we work towards building a long-lasting institution that would deliver on our purpose of Improving Lives and Transforming Nigeria.”