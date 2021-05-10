fbpx
Transcorp Hotels Plans Service Expansion

May 10, 2021028
Indigenous hospitality brand Transcorp Hotels disclosed plans to expand services across various locations, noting that focus would shift to leisure and staycation segments.

This was revealed by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dupe Olusola, in Lagos.

She disclosed that the group had launched initiatives that would properly serve its customers, including a booking platform that would make for a better customer experience.

Olusola disclosed that a 3,000-capacity event centre was under construction at its Abuja branch, that would cater to events including weddings and religious services.

The Guardian quoted her as saying, “Transcorp Hotels is also developing a 3,000-capacity event centre at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja to cater to existing demand for suitable venues to host medium to large-scale events such as trade fairs, concerts, weddings, and religious programmes.”

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Wasteful Spending Amid Cash Crunch, Huge Debt

She also stated that the group had begun to cut costs by adopting cost optimising initiatives in its hotels in Abuja and Calabar.

“We have also engaged other strategic and cost optimizing initiatives across both our hotels in Abuja and Calabar, as we increase focus on our leisure and staycation business segments.

“We will constantly continue to challenge ourselves to ensure that we meet the diverse customer needs and provide excellent experience across all touchpoints,” she said.


