Transcorp Hotels Announces Appointment Of Bolanle Onagoraruwa As Independent Non-executive Director

Transcorp Hotels Plc has announced the appointment of an independent non-executive director. Bolanle Onagoruwa.

In the statement released recently, Onagoruwa was commended for her consistency and successful contributions, especially to the public sector.

“Onagoruwa brings to the Transcorp Hotels Plc board, a wealth of experience spanning more than three decades across both the private and public sectors in different aspects of law, as well as public sector reform,” the statement reads.

“Her commercial legal practice experience includes roles at Bentley Edu and Co, Nigerian Industrial Development Bank, Midas Merchant Bank, and the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE). Following her retirement from public service, Ms. Onagoruwa served as Acting CEO of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company before joining ENL Consortium Limited.

“Onagoruwa contributed immensely to the public sector reform and privatisation in Nigeria during her 12-year service with the BPE, in various directorate capacities (Director, Oil & Gas, Director, Industry and Manufacturing, Director, Electric Power, Director, National Parks and National Facilities) and her 4-year service as Secretary Social Development and Secretary Education in the Federal Capital Territory Administration before retiring as the Director-General of BPE in 2012.”

The Chairman, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, stated that the appointment is a movement for the attainment of the vision of the organisation.

“Transcorp Hotels is ending 2021 in an impressive position, and we are working hard towards achieving our vision of becoming Africa’s leading hospitality brand, delivering excellent services to our customers and unbeatable value to all our stakeholders. This appointment complements our position and reinforces our intent,” Nnorom said.

The statement added that “Onagoruwa holds an LLB from the University of Lagos, a post graduate diploma in Politics and International Relations from the University of Kent at Canterbury, and an alumna of the Harvard Business School (General Manager Program). She served on the Board of NOVA Merchant Bank from 2017 to 2021 as an Independent Director.

“Onagoruwa is the fourth female on the board of Transcorp Hotels Plc., the company that recently emerged the best in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in the boards and management team of corporate organisations in Nigeria.”