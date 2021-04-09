fbpx
Transaction Value Of Cattle In Lagos Alone Is N328bn

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSBUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Transaction Value Of Cattle In Lagos Alone Is N328bn

April 9, 20210108
Transaction Value Of Cattle In Lagos Alone Is N328bn

Lagos State’s transaction value of cattle is N328 billion, the Lagos State Government disclosed.

The disclosure was made by the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, during an interview on the Sunrise Daily programme aired on Channels TV.

She noted that the state had failed to make something of some of its resources, highlighting the vast bodies of water present in the state.

Olusanya said, “We have these abundant water bodies around us, what are we doing with it? These are areas where Lagos would like to concentrate on areas where we have the competitive and comparative advantage.”

The commissioner explained the state’s plan on the expansion of the red meat sector, disclosing that residents of Lagos consume more than 1.8 million cattle heads annually.

READ ALSO: PH Refinery: Atiku Urges FG To Use $1.5 Billion To Build Hospital

She stated, “We would like to expand on what we can do in the red meat sector. Lagos consumes well over 1.8 million heads of cattle on an annual basis. We consume over 6,000 heads of cattle on a daily basis.

“When you consider the transactional value for cattle alone for Lagos, it’s over ₦328 billion but we are producing nothing.”

In response to the question regarding the value of agriculture in the state, Olusanya said that it was above N5 trillion.

About Author

Transaction Value Of Cattle In Lagos Alone Is N328bn
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

January 2, 2014081

Gunmen Attack Church In Plateau During Crossover Service

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram On Tuesday night, gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Maitako village, Plateau State during its cross
Read More
September 8, 2016065

FG, NIBSS Partner To Forestall Funds’ Diversion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Special Adviser to the President on Social Protection, Maryam Uwais, said the partnership between the Federal Government and the Nigeria Inter-Bank Sett
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
April 30, 2013076

Economic Mood in Euro Sours Again in April

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Confidence in the euro zone’s economy fell for a second straight month in April and by more than expected, data showed on Monday, strengthening the ca
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.