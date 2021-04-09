Transaction Value Of Cattle In Lagos Alone Is N328bn

April 9, 2021 108

Lagos State’s transaction value of cattle is N328 billion, the Lagos State Government disclosed.

The disclosure was made by the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, during an interview on the Sunrise Daily programme aired on Channels TV.

She noted that the state had failed to make something of some of its resources, highlighting the vast bodies of water present in the state.

Olusanya said, “We have these abundant water bodies around us, what are we doing with it? These are areas where Lagos would like to concentrate on areas where we have the competitive and comparative advantage.”

The commissioner explained the state’s plan on the expansion of the red meat sector, disclosing that residents of Lagos consume more than 1.8 million cattle heads annually.

She stated, “We would like to expand on what we can do in the red meat sector. Lagos consumes well over 1.8 million heads of cattle on an annual basis. We consume over 6,000 heads of cattle on a daily basis.

“When you consider the transactional value for cattle alone for Lagos, it’s over ₦328 billion but we are producing nothing.”

In response to the question regarding the value of agriculture in the state, Olusanya said that it was above N5 trillion.