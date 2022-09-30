Transact With Your Verve Card and Get Rewarded

The reward season is still on with lots of cash prizes to be won in the Verve Transact and Enjoy Promo. You are only a transaction away from becoming a millionaire.

It is the moment to enjoy your slice of the N70m up for grabs. The more you transact with your Verve card on POS, WEB, ATMs and when Paycodes are generated for transactions, the closer you are to being amongst the 20 customers to cruise in the millionaire geng!

Wondering if there is a chance for a weekly reward? Oh yes, we that covered for you. Verve cardholders will be able to enjoy a 10% weekly cashback on transactions.

Also, 200 customers will win N20,000 each monthly. It is time to start transacting with Africa’s reliable and leading payment card for all transactions.

Gladly, the promo is open to Verve card holders of First Bank, Zenith, Access, Ecobank, FCMB, Union, Fidelity and UBA. If you do not have a Verve card yet or it has expired, please ask your Bank for a Verve card today or reactivate your expired cards.

This promo kicked off in August 2022 and will run through till October 30, 2022. Don’t snooze on this great offer, make Verve Card your card of choice for all payment transactions.

Think payment transactions, Think Verve Card! Verve continues to reward customers for their continued patronage and the Transact and Enjoy Promo is set to benefit millions of cardholders with exciting winnings.

Don’t be left out, it’s time to enjoy the GoodLife with Verve.