TradelandFX Plans To Create 2,000 Jobs

April 4, 2022

TradelandFX, a global forex trading platform, has divulged plans to create at least 2,000 job opportunities in the financial sector by 2024 after recently joining the financial space.

The firm noted that the plan was in line with its efforts to thwart the high rate of unemployment.

The company said it is also committed to endowing youths and other potential traders in the financial market with the necessary skills to enable them to become financially independent.

The Human Resource Manager, Tradelandfx, Chukwuma Amanambu, announced this in Abuja on Saturday at a press conference to announce the emergence of the company in Nigeria.

He said, “We are aware of the unemployment rate which is at 33 per cent, we will create jobs for people, either as an introducing broker, full-time employee, an expert trader, copy trader or as a partner.

‘At Tradelandfx, we are conscious of building a pathway for financial freedom for everyone in Nigeria and Africa at large.

So we are targeting 500 jobs before the end of the year and 2000 jobs by 2024.’

The Director, Tradelandfx, Amarachi Ihedirimadu, restated that the organisation will empower young Africans with skills to create wealth, income and capital so that they do not have to rely on the government for jobs.

‘We offer free weekly training because we understand that knowledge is an important investment and key to success. We have come to Abuja to create a trading platform for investors to access the financial market.

‘We have over 200 instruments on our platform which includes indices, commodities, stocks, currencies and more,’ Ihedirimadu said.