Trade Union Congress Issues Conditions For Subsidy Removal

January 23, 20220151
The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has on Saturday given conditions for the removal of fuel subsidies.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Federal Government (FG) hinted that it may end the subsidy programme in June 2022 but the move has been opposed in several quarters.

Conditions

The TUC at the end of its National Executive Council released a statement saying that FG must ensure that local refineries are operational before such a move is implemented.

While highlighting the “worrisome economic situation and the rising cost of living in the country”, the TUC said both federal and state governments should put in place measures to ensure “food security and infrastructural development.”

It directed its state councils and affiliates to prepare for “industrial actions” if the government goes ahead with its removal plans without meeting the conditions.

“The Proposal by National Council of State on the final removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as from June 2022 should take into consideration the attendant economic impact on the masses,” the TUC communique, signed by its President Quadri Olaleye and Secretary-General Musa-Lawal Ozigi, said.

“There must be assurances that refineries are fully overhauled and establishment of modular refineries encouraged.”

The trade congress noted that the effective policing of the nation’s borders to stem the rate of petroleum products smuggling must also be implemented.

About Author

Trade Union Congress Issues Conditions For Subsidy Removal
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

