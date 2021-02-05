fbpx
Tottenham vs Chelsea: EPL Results, Updated Table, Top Scorers After Blues Win

February 5, 2021023
Chelsea newly appointed boss, Thomas Tuchel hands Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho his first back to back home defeat in the English Premier League (EPL).

The Blues have seven points in their last three matches under the new manager.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: What Mourinho said After Defeat

“In the end a penalty decides the game. In the end they score a penalty which is not a penalty where you say it is a dangerous situation, one on one, almost scoring.

“It’s a penalty that is difficult to accept and to lose the game like this is a bit painful.”

Tuchel has now enjoyed two wins and a draw, without conceding a goal, since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard, and while the animated German occasionally displayed signs of frustration in his technical area, this was ultimately a satisfying outcome.

“The whole first half we totally controlled the game,” said Tuchel. “Maybe we lost confidence in the second half because we lost the ball possession.

“A bit more killer instinct and more aggression in the box would have been nice. It was a big win in an away game and I am very happy.”

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Tuchel Reacts To Blues Win

“We had a great chance by Vinicius. We can analyse the game from the first to the last minute. If you want to be pragmatic – one penalty, one goal, 1-0.

“When a team is in a difficult game against Chelsea, you concede that penalty and are affected by it. By the end of the the first half I saw a team that was struggling, but it was totally the opposite in the second half.

“We miss a lot of important players but the spirit in the second half is untouchable.

“We don’t like it [the form] but the way we finished the game gives me positive feelings. It is not that that stops the defensive mistakes but it gives us a difficult smile on the face, to stick together and go tomorrow.

“Hopefully, next week, Harry Kane will be back, but not any of the others. We play Sunday against West Brom and they need points as much as us for different reasons.”

EPL Tuesday Results

Sheffield United 2-1 West Brom
Wolves 2–1 Arsenal
Man United 9–0 Southampton
Newcastle 1–2 Crystal Palace

EPL Wednesday Results

 Burnley 0–2 Manchester City
Fulham 0–2 Leicester City
Leeds United 1–2 Everton
Aston Villa 1–3 West Ham United

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

EPL Thursday Fixtures

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea

EPL League Table After Matchday 22

TeamPGDPts
Man City212647
Man United221944
Leicester221$42
Liverpool221840
West Ham Utd22638
Chelsea221336
Everton20636
Tottenham211233
Aston Villa201132
Arsenal22531
Leeds21-229
Southampton21-729
Crystal Palace22-1029
Wolves22-826
Brighton22-524
Newcastle22-1422
Burnley21-1522
Fulham21-1414
West Brom22-3412
Sheff Utd222111

EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 22

NameGoalsAssists
Mohamed SalahSalah–Liverpool153
Harry KaneKane–Tottenham Hotspur1211
Bruno Fernandes–Manchester United129
Son Heung-Min–Tottenham Hotspur126
Dominic Calvert-Lewin–Everton120
Jamie VardyVardy–Leicester City115
Patrick Bamford–Leeds United115
Callum Wilson–Newcastle United105
Wilfried Zaha–Crystal Palace92
Ollie Watkins–Aston Villa92

Tottenham vs Chelsea: EPL Results, Updated Table, Top Scorers After Blues Win
