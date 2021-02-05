Tottenham vs Chelsea: EPL Results, Updated Table, Top Scorers After Blues Win

February 5, 2021 23

Chelsea newly appointed boss, Thomas Tuchel hands Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho his first back to back home defeat in the English Premier League (EPL).

The Blues have seven points in their last three matches under the new manager.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: What Mourinho said After Defeat

“In the end a penalty decides the game. In the end they score a penalty which is not a penalty where you say it is a dangerous situation, one on one, almost scoring.

“It’s a penalty that is difficult to accept and to lose the game like this is a bit painful.”

Tuchel has now enjoyed two wins and a draw, without conceding a goal, since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard, and while the animated German occasionally displayed signs of frustration in his technical area, this was ultimately a satisfying outcome.

“The whole first half we totally controlled the game,” said Tuchel. “Maybe we lost confidence in the second half because we lost the ball possession.

“A bit more killer instinct and more aggression in the box would have been nice. It was a big win in an away game and I am very happy.”

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Tuchel Reacts To Blues Win

“We had a great chance by Vinicius. We can analyse the game from the first to the last minute. If you want to be pragmatic – one penalty, one goal, 1-0.

“When a team is in a difficult game against Chelsea, you concede that penalty and are affected by it. By the end of the the first half I saw a team that was struggling, but it was totally the opposite in the second half.

“We miss a lot of important players but the spirit in the second half is untouchable.

“We don’t like it [the form] but the way we finished the game gives me positive feelings. It is not that that stops the defensive mistakes but it gives us a difficult smile on the face, to stick together and go tomorrow.

“Hopefully, next week, Harry Kane will be back, but not any of the others. We play Sunday against West Brom and they need points as much as us for different reasons.”

EPL Tuesday Results

Sheffield United 2-1 West Brom

Wolves 2–1 Arsenal

Man United 9–0 Southampton

Newcastle 1–2 Crystal Palace

EPL Wednesday Results

Burnley 0–2 Manchester City

Fulham 0–2 Leicester City

Leeds United 1–2 Everton

Aston Villa 1–3 West Ham United

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

EPL Thursday Fixtures

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea

EPL League Table After Matchday 22

Team P GD Pts Man City 21 26 47 Man United 22 19 44 Leicester 22 1$ 42 Liverpool 22 18 40 West Ham Utd 22 6 38 Chelsea 22 13 36 Everton 20 6 36 Tottenham 21 12 33 Aston Villa 20 11 32 Arsenal 22 5 31 Leeds 21 -2 29 Southampton 21 -7 29 Crystal Palace 22 -10 29 Wolves 22 -8 26 Brighton 22 -5 24 Newcastle 22 -14 22 Burnley 21 -15 22 Fulham 21 -14 14 West Brom 22 -34 12 Sheff Utd 22 –21 11

EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 22