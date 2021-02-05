Tottenham vs Chelsea: EPL Results, Updated Table, Top Scorers After Blues Win

Chelsea newly appointed boss, Thomas Tuchel hands Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho his first back to back home defeat in the English Premier League (EPL).
The Blues have seven points in their last three matches under the new manager.
Tottenham vs Chelsea: What Mourinho said After Defeat
“In the end a penalty decides the game. In the end they score a penalty which is not a penalty where you say it is a dangerous situation, one on one, almost scoring.
“It’s a penalty that is difficult to accept and to lose the game like this is a bit painful.”
Tuchel has now enjoyed two wins and a draw, without conceding a goal, since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard, and while the animated German occasionally displayed signs of frustration in his technical area, this was ultimately a satisfying outcome.
“The whole first half we totally controlled the game,” said Tuchel. “Maybe we lost confidence in the second half because we lost the ball possession.
“A bit more killer instinct and more aggression in the box would have been nice. It was a big win in an away game and I am very happy.”
Tottenham vs Chelsea: Tuchel Reacts To Blues Win
“We had a great chance by Vinicius. We can analyse the game from the first to the last minute. If you want to be pragmatic – one penalty, one goal, 1-0.
“When a team is in a difficult game against Chelsea, you concede that penalty and are affected by it. By the end of the the first half I saw a team that was struggling, but it was totally the opposite in the second half.
“We miss a lot of important players but the spirit in the second half is untouchable.
“We don’t like it [the form] but the way we finished the game gives me positive feelings. It is not that that stops the defensive mistakes but it gives us a difficult smile on the face, to stick together and go tomorrow.
“Hopefully, next week, Harry Kane will be back, but not any of the others. We play Sunday against West Brom and they need points as much as us for different reasons.”
EPL Tuesday Results
Sheffield United 2-1 West Brom
Wolves 2–1 Arsenal
Man United 9–0 Southampton
Newcastle 1–2 Crystal Palace
EPL Wednesday Results
Burnley 0–2 Manchester City
Fulham 0–2 Leicester City
Leeds United 1–2 Everton
Aston Villa 1–3 West Ham United
Liverpool 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
EPL Thursday Fixtures
Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea
EPL League Table After Matchday 22
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|Man City
|21
|26
|47
|Man United
|22
|19
|44
|Leicester
|22
|1$
|42
|Liverpool
|22
|18
|40
|West Ham Utd
|22
|6
|38
|Chelsea
|22
|13
|36
|Everton
|20
|6
|36
|Tottenham
|21
|12
|33
|Aston Villa
|20
|11
|32
|Arsenal
|22
|5
|31
|Leeds
|21
|-2
|29
|Southampton
|21
|-7
|29
|Crystal Palace
|22
|-10
|29
|Wolves
|22
|-8
|26
|Brighton
|22
|-5
|24
|Newcastle
|22
|-14
|22
|Burnley
|21
|-15
|22
|Fulham
|21
|-14
|14
|West Brom
|22
|-34
|12
|Sheff Utd
|22
|–21
|11
EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 22
|Name
|Goals
|Assists
|Mohamed SalahSalah–Liverpool
|15
|3
|Harry KaneKane–Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|11
|Bruno Fernandes–Manchester United
|12
|9
|Son Heung-Min–Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|6
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin–Everton
|12
|0
|Jamie VardyVardy–Leicester City
|11
|5
|Patrick Bamford–Leeds United
|11
|5
|Callum Wilson–Newcastle United
|10
|5
|Wilfried Zaha–Crystal Palace
|9
|2
|Ollie Watkins–Aston Villa
|9
|2
