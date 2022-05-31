Tottenham Signs Ivan Perisic On Free Transfer

May 31, 2022 134

Tottenham Hotspur, a Premier League Club has signed Croatia international Ivan Perisic on a free transfer.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that Perisic, the 33-year-old footballer, will join Tottenham when his contract at Inter Milan expires at the end of June 2022 after agreeing to a two-year deal.

“We are delighted to announce the transfer of Ivan Perisic,” said Spurs via a statement on Tuesday.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the transfer of Ivan Perišić.



Welcome to Spurs, Ivan! 💙 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 31, 2022

“The vastly experienced Croatia international will join the club on 1 July following the expiration of his contract at Internazionale and has agreed on a deal that will run until 2024.”

His arrival marks a change from Tottenham’s usual transfer policy of signing younger players with a sell-on value and is a sign of their growing confidence in Conte.

Perisic bid farewell to Inter fans with an Instagram message that acknowledged his time wearing this “glorious jersey” had come to an end.

He added: “It was an unforgettable learning experience for me as a player and for my whole family

“To the team, the staff, to all the employees but most importantly to the fans: you will always have a special place in my heart.”