Tottenham Fires Jose Mourinho

April 19, 20210118
Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspurs, has fired its first team coach, Jose Mourinho.

Spurs made the shock announcement on Monday after their 2-2 draw with Everton on Friday evening left their hopes of a top four finish in tatters

The move comes after they drew 2-2 with Everton on Friday evening, leaving them down in seventh place in the table.

Former Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason and the ex-Charlton and Huddersfield boss Chris Powell have been placed in temporary charge.

Mourinho was appointed as Tottenham manager in November 2019, a day after the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

He guided them to sixth place in the table by the end of the campaign, but his style of football often didn’t win him much acclaim from fans.

Coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have also been dismissed.

Chairman Daniel Levy said: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club.

“Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

“He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

Tottenham have struggled at time in the Premier League this season, and embarrassingly exited the Europa League at the last-16 stage after a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

