TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 : 4 ways to get in on the action with Google

TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2023 is well underway, with 24 teams competing for the top prize in Africa’s greatest football spectacle. Sports fans across the continent and beyond are turning to Search to stay informed and drum up support for their favourite teams.

We want to make sure you don’t miss a second of the action, and so here are some features from Search and YouTube to enhance your AFCON 2023 experience.

1: Follow all the match-time action on Search

Throughout the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023, whenever you search on Google for a tournament, a specific match-up, a team or even a player, you will have access to a breadth of features that make sure you never miss a major. You can watch official highlights, follow your favourite teams, get notifications throughout the games and browse stats like head to head records, recent form and win probability.

2: Compete for glory in the Mini Cup Game

Craving some friendly competition? Join the fans who have already scored millions of goals for their favourite teams in our multiplayer online game which we call the Mini Cup.

Search for a match, choose your team and work with fellow soccer fans from around the world to score the most goals before the game is over.

Track your personal achievements throughout the tournament, and see which teams are leading and how many goals fans around the world have scored for their favourite teams.

3: Relive the moments through match highlights on Search and on YouTube

If you missed the goals or just want to relive the thrill, catch the match highlights straight from Google Search by searching for Africa Cup of Nations or for past matches.

Sports fans can also catch all the exclusive content, highlights, and behind-the-scenes access to AFCON 2023 from CAF’s YouTube channel, CAF TV.

4: Ask any questions you have on this and past AFCON matches and let generative AI do its magic

With new generative AI capabilities in Search, uncover new viewpoints and insights on AFCON.

Let’s take a query like “what are some interesting facts about AFCON”.

You’ll see an AI-powered overview of key information, covering different aspects of AFCON, with links to dig deeper.

To try the Search Generative Experience, just tap the Labs icon in the Google app or Chrome desktop to sign up, and visit labs.google.com/search to learn more.

Experience these and more on the Google app and may the best team win! Let’s go Africa!!