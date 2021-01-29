fbpx
Total Nigeria Completes N30bn Commercial Paper Issuance

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Capital MarketCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Total Nigeria Completes N30bn Commercial Paper Issuance

January 29, 2021022
Total Nigeria Completes N30bn Commercial Paper Issuance

Total Nigeria Plc has completed the issuance of its N15 billion Series 1 and 2 Commercial Paper issuance under its N30 billion Commercial Paper programme.

The oil company in a statement issued by the Company Secretary, Bunmi Popoola-Mordi, on Thursday said the programme was registered with the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited in December 2020.

It added that the issue was its debut issuance in the Nigerian debt capital markets.

“It attracted significant demand from a wide range of investors, resulting in a 3.9x subscription level and a demonstration of investor confidence in the company and its management team,” the statement said.

Commenting on the quotation of the issue, the Managing Director of Total Nigeria, , Mr Imrane Barry, explained that the programme was set up to enable the company further broaden its sources of capital by accessing funding from the Nigerian debt capital markets while also reducing its overall funding costs.

He thanked investors for supporting the company’s debut issue and commended the financial advisers, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited and FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited for ensuring the success of the issue despite the challenging environment.

About Author

Total Nigeria Completes N30bn Commercial Paper Issuance
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
August 14, 2017035

Gold Steady Near Two-month Highs at $1,284.64

Gold prices, on Friday, August 11, held steady after touching their highest in more than two months on Friday, as rising tensions between the United States and North Korea triggered safe-haven buying.
Read More
Dollar BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
September 11, 2017088

Afreximbank Offers $300million to Private Investors

African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank, is offering up to $300 million in depositary receipts to private investors to boost capital for lending to industries in Africa. The depositary receipts offer
Read More
October 10, 2016033

Oil Price Plunge Costs OPEC Over $1trillion Revenue Drop

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, lost over $1trillion in revenue from the fall in crude prices globally. Secretary-General of the cartel, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, who disclose
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon