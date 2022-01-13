Total Energies EP Nigeria Appoints New CFO

January 13, 2022 102

Total Energies EP Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Mr Frederick Asasa as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the company’s corporate executive committee with immediate effect as from January 1, 2022.

He is the successor of Mrs Tai Oshisanya, who will retire from the company at the end of March 2022, brings to the position over three decades of immense experience in finance.

The company gave a report saying Mr. Fredrick Asasa joined Total Energies in 1999 as head of accounts and had since held several senior positions within the company in Nigeria and at its headquarters in France

It said leading to his appointment, Mr. Asasa was finance controller responsible for group financial reporting activities of branches in the North Sea, Russia and Continental Europe at Total Energies EP Headquarters in Paris, France.

The report said “He had previously been seconded as finance controller at the Nigeria LNG Limited and more recently as the general manager, Deepwater assets’ finance, Total Energies EP Nigeria Limited.

“With a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and an MBA, Mr Asasa is a Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.”

Total Energies EP Nigeria, an affiliate of Total Energies, has operated in the upstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry for 60 years and has added over 3.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent to Nigeria’s production to date, according to the statement