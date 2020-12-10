Top Seven Fun Places to Visit in Nigeria this Christmas

December 10, 2020 22

Christmas is here again! The geese are getting fatter, schools are vacating, and businesses are wrapping up for the year. Such a delightful season! It is one special time to relax from the hustle-bustles of life. It is a season to share love and lighten the day of others by sharing special moments with them.

Here are top seven (7) fun places to visit in Nigeria this Christmas.

#1. Ife Grand Resort & Leisure

Ife Grand Resort & Leisure is located in Ile-Ife, Osun state. The resort hosts an African village with 51 stylish huts named after the past Oonis of Ile-Ife. Aside from that, the African village also has in it a Bamboo Restaurant and a local kitchen where guests can visit to witness how local food menus are prepared and also served in local pots.

The resort also hosts a standard swimming pool, children’s pool, a stylish open bar, presidential suites, an event centre, and the Igbo Olodumare. Guests have access to fitness facilities including lawn tennis, basketball, football at the mini stadium, amongst others. Moving around the resort vicinity, you will walk across streets named after Yoruba towns such as Abeokuta, Isale Eko, Oyo etc.

The Ife Grand Resort & Leisure is worth visiting if you are a lover of the rich Yoruba culture. The aesthetics, the locally crafted concierge table, the bespoke furniture decorated with Adire and Ankara, the beautiful artworks, amongst others make the visit a delightful experience.

READ ALSO: Maina’s Son Rearrested, EFCC Tells Court

#2. Millennium Park

Millennium Park is one of the largest public parks in Nigeria. It is located in Maitama district in Abuja. The park has a beautifully designed walkway, green grass, and glittering night-lights. It is a good place to commune with nature, organise picnics and hold photoshoot sessions. Millennium Park is groovy during the weekend and festive season.

#3. Lekki Conservation Centre

Lekki Conservation Centre is located on Lekki-Epe Expressway. The reserve is home to a number of wildlife. It houses the famous 95-year-old tortoise, including other wildlife like crocodiles, monkeys, snakes, rare birds, etc.

The Lekki Conservation Centre is a natural habitat for plants and animals. It has a canopy walk which is the longest in Africa. It is a good place to be if you appreciate the beauty of nature. The conservation centre is opened between 8:00am to 5:00pm daily. The gate fee for adults is ₦1000 and ₦200 for children between ages 1 to 10. Access to the Lekki Conservation Centre Canopy Walk attracts an additional cost of ₦1000.

#4. Jos Wildlife Park

The wildlife park is located on Tundun Wada Road, Jos in Plateau state. The park hosts diverse wildlife and domestic animals, including an elephant, chimpanzees, ostriches, alligators, donkeys, eagles, amongst others. Jos Wildlife Park is a great place to connect with nature. The entry fee is ₦200.

#5. Erin-Ijesha Waterfall

The waterfall is located in Oriade local government, in Osun State. Also known as the Olumirin Waterfalls, its unique landscape, beautiful trees, and downpour from the hills makes it a delightful tourist attraction. It is a great sight to explore from the 1st climb to the 7th. It is also a great tourist destination for those who love hiking. The sound of the water is therapeutic! There is a myth that no one ever fell while climbing the Erin-Ijesha Watefall.

#6. Eleko Beach

Eleko Beach is located on Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos. The clean beach hosts facilities like a bar and a jacuzzi. At Eleko beach, you can go on horse riding and take nice selfies. Suya, grilled fish, asun, and fresh coconuts are sold in the beach. You can also rent a hut for the whole day at ₦10,000 and give yourself a great treat.

Eleko Beach is a cool place to enjoy reflective moment and have alone time with that special person this Christmas. Entry fee is ₦500.

#7. Benin National Museum

The Benin National Museum tells a story of the great Benin kingdom. It has diverse galleries and exhibitions that host bronze statutes, terracotta figures, cast iron pieces, and other artifacts, both ancient and modern. Like many other museums, you are not allowed to take pictures inside.

A visit there is a fun way to connect with the rich Benin culture, tradition and belief system. The museum is located at the King Square in Benin city. Entry fee is ₦300 for adult, ₦200 for children, and ₦1000 for foreigners.