Top Jobs You Should Apply For Immediately

April 27, 2022 60

MTN (2 positions)

MTN is a South African multinational mobile telecommunications company, operating in many African and Asian countries.

MTN is recruiting to fill the following positions:

Officer – Customer Operations West 2

Location: Oyo

Deadline: 29th April 2022.

Click here to apply online

Chief Risk and Compliance Officer – CRCO, Risk and Compliance

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 29th April 2022.

Click here to apply online

Flutterwave (3 positions)

Flutterwave is an African-based fintech company that provides a payment infrastructure for global merchants and payment service providers across the continent.

Flutterwave is recruiting to fill the positions below:

Front End Engineer

Location: Lagos

Click Here To View Details

User Policy Strategist

Location: Lagos

Click Here To View Details

Quality Assurance Analyst

Location: Lagos

Click Here To View Details

Palladium Group recruitment 2022

Palladium is a global leader in the design, development, and delivery of Positive Impact – the intentional creation of enduring social and economic value.

Palladium Group is recruiting to fill the positions below:

Operations Officer

Location: Abuja

Click here to apply online

Finance Officer

Location: Abuja

Click here to apply online

Driver – IHP (Arewa, Jega and Zuru)

Location: Kebbi

Click here to apply online

Jumia Recruitment 2022 (7 positions)

Real Estate Manager – Jumia Services

Location: Unspecified

Click here to apply online

Java Engineering Manager

Location: Unspecified

Click here to apply online

Senior Java Software Engineer

Location: Unspecified

Click here to apply online

Key Account Manager

Location: Unspecified

Click here to apply online

Principal Java Software Engineer

Location: Unspecified

Click here to apply online

IT Support Associate

Location: Lagos

Click here to apply online

Senior Commercial Analyst

Location: Lagos

Click here to apply online

Norrenberger Recruitment 2022

Norrenberger is a leading, independent financial services group that provides bespoke financial solutions that add value to our individual and institutional clients.

Title: Norrenberger Emerging Talent Programme (NETP) 2022

Location: Maitama, Abuja

Employment Type: Internship

Programme Description

The 2022 Norrenberger Emerging Talent Programme (NETP) is an intensive program designed to groom young talents seeking to grow a career in the Financial Services sector.

Combining theoretical insights and a hands-on approach, graduates will be provided an avenue to gain dynamic exposure and be mentored by some of the best professionals in the industry.

The emerging talent is expected to be an innovative thinker enthusiastic about leading change and positively unlocking opportunities in society.

The trainees in this programme will spend six months with experienced professionals in the finance industry, gain in-demand skills and build valuable relationships.

Requirements

Interested candidates should possess the following qualifications:

First Class or Second Class Upper Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline

0 – 1 year experience

Have completed NYSC training with NYSC Certificate

At least 5 credits in WAEC/NECO at no more than one sitting

Not be more than 26 years old at the time of application

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

SPIE Oil And Gas Recruitment 2022 (7 positions)

SPIE Oil and Gas Services (part of the SPIE Group) provides a complete range of services to some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies.

SPIE Oil and Gas is recruiting to fill the following positions:

Project Manager

Location: Lagos

Click here to apply online

PLC Specialist

Location: Unspecified

Click here to apply online

Base Manager

Location: Rivers

Click here to apply online

Smart Room Scheduler/Planner

Location: Lagos

Click here to apply online

Triconex Specialist

Location: Unspecified

Click here to apply online

Turbine Package Supervisor

Location: Unspecified

Click here to apply online

Deputy Electrical Supervisor

Location: Unspecified.

Click here to apply online

Michael Stevens Consulting Recruitment 2022 (12 positions)

Michael Stevens Consulting is a high-value Human Resources, Recruitment, Learning & Development, Outsourcing, and Business Advisory solution.

Michael Stevens Consulting is recruiting to fill the positions below:

Business Development Manager

Location: Rivers

Deadline: 23rd May 2022.

Administrative Assistant

Location: Rivers

Deadline: 23rd May 2022.

Management Consultant

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 23rd May 2022.

Administrative / Business Development Executive

Location: Rivers

Deadline: 23rd May 2022.

Vice-Principal – Academics

Location: Rivers

Deadline: 16th May 2022.

Sales Officer

Location: Rivers

Deadline: 16th May 2022.

Project Engineer

Location: Rivers

Deadline: 16th May 2022.

Head of School / Principal

Location: Rivers

Deadline: 16th May 2022.

Front Desk Officer

Location: Rivers and Lagos

Deadline: Not Specified.

Automation Engineer

Location: Rivers

Deadline: 3rd May 2022.

Sales Engineer

Location: Rivers

Deadline: 3rd May 2022.

Planning Engineer

Locations: Delta & Rivers

Deadline: 3rd May 2022.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV in PDF format to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

Greensprings School Recruitment 2022

Greensprings School is an international co-educational establishment.

Title: Greensprings School Graduate Trainee Programme 2022

Location: Lagos

Job Description

Greensprings School is seeking qualified candidates for the 2022 / 2023 Graduate Trainee Programme which is commencing in August 2022. Those with a First Degree in Early Childhood Education will be given preference for Pre-school.

Also, it Special Needs School – Anthos House; requires graduates of Special Education and related courses to apply as Graduate Trainees specifically for this campus. Candidates in addition to relevant qualifications must have a passion for children with Special Needs.

Interested candidates must possess excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrate a strong passion for teaching with a particular focus on child development.

Campuses are Anthony (Anthony Village, Lagos), Lekki (Awoyaya axis Lagos), Ikoyi (Ikoyi – Lagos), Anthos House (Jakande 1st Gate, Lekki Lagos).

Programme Requirements

Minimum Qualifications:

Applicants should have a minimum of second class upper Degree (in Education) or B.Sc / B.A / B.Tech with a P.G.D.E / PDE / NCE qualification in any related field.

Relevant Work Experience: Preferably not more than 1year post NYSC experience

Age Range: 20 – 28 years

Required Competency and Work Skills:

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Positive attitude

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Strong ethical and moral standards

Dedicated and diligent

Excellent Professional appearance.

Application Closing Date: 30th April 2022.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online

Microfinance Bank Recruitment 2022 (4 positions)

Microfinance Bank is recruiting to fill the following positions:

Entry Level Marketing Trainee

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 29th May 2022.

Salary: N60,000 Monthly.

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] and copy [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

Internal Audit Manager

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 11th May 2022.

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using “Internal Audit Manager” as the subject of the mail.

Experienced SME Loan Marketer

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 11th May 2022.

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected].com.ng using “Experienced SME Loan Marketer” as the subject of the email.

Deposit Mobilization Officer

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 11th May 2022.

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using “DEPOSIT MOBILIZATION OFFICER” as the subject of the email.

Vivo Mobile Recruitment 2022 (3 positions)

Vivo Mobile is a phone brand based in Dongguan, Guangdong, China. It was founded in 2009.

Vivo Mobile is recruiting to fill the following positions:

Internal Auditor

Location: Lagos

Salary: N120,000 – N160,000 monthly.

Deadline: 7th May 2022.

Driver

Location: Lagos

Salary: N50,000 monthly.

Deadline: 7th May 2022.

Videography & Animation Creator

Location: Lagos

Deadline: 10th May 2022.

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send a copy of their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.