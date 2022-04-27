Top Jobs You Should Apply For Immediately

Searching for the best job can be stressful and a bit slow especially without the right tools or trustworthy website. While trying to get a job or be financially suitable, you need to equip yourself with the right skills.
As a means to reduce the rate of unemployment in Nigeria, BizWatch Nigeria the foremost business website is committed to posting recent and quality job offers around the world. Job opportunities that you should apply for.
When applying for a job, be sure to read the requirements, the location and other information provided.
Now that we have that covered, here are the biggest job opportunities that you should go for.
MTN (2 positions)
MTN is a South African multinational mobile telecommunications company, operating in many African and Asian countries.
MTN is recruiting to fill the following positions:
Officer – Customer Operations West 2
Location: Oyo
Deadline: 29th April 2022.
Click here to apply online
Chief Risk and Compliance Officer – CRCO, Risk and Compliance
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 29th April 2022.
Click here to apply online
Flutterwave (3 positions)
Flutterwave is an African-based fintech company that provides a payment infrastructure for global merchants and payment service providers across the continent.
Flutterwave is recruiting to fill the positions below:
Front End Engineer
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
User Policy Strategist
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
Quality Assurance Analyst
Location: Lagos
Click Here To View Details
Palladium Group recruitment 2022
Palladium is a global leader in the design, development, and delivery of Positive Impact – the intentional creation of enduring social and economic value.
Palladium Group is recruiting to fill the positions below:
Operations Officer
Location: Abuja
Click here to apply online
Finance Officer
Location: Abuja
Click here to apply online
Driver – IHP (Arewa, Jega and Zuru)
Location: Kebbi
Click here to apply online
Jumia Recruitment 2022 (7 positions)
Real Estate Manager – Jumia Services
Location: Unspecified
Click here to apply online
Java Engineering Manager
Location: Unspecified
Click here to apply online
Senior Java Software Engineer
Location: Unspecified
Click here to apply online
Key Account Manager
Location: Unspecified
Click here to apply online
Principal Java Software Engineer
Location: Unspecified
Click here to apply online
IT Support Associate
Location: Lagos
Click here to apply online
Senior Commercial Analyst
Location: Lagos
Click here to apply online
Norrenberger Recruitment 2022
Norrenberger is a leading, independent financial services group that provides bespoke financial solutions that add value to our individual and institutional clients.
Title: Norrenberger Emerging Talent Programme (NETP) 2022
Location: Maitama, Abuja
Employment Type: Internship
Programme Description
- The 2022 Norrenberger Emerging Talent Programme (NETP) is an intensive program designed to groom young talents seeking to grow a career in the Financial Services sector.
- Combining theoretical insights and a hands-on approach, graduates will be provided an avenue to gain dynamic exposure and be mentored by some of the best professionals in the industry.
- The emerging talent is expected to be an innovative thinker enthusiastic about leading change and positively unlocking opportunities in society.
- The trainees in this programme will spend six months with experienced professionals in the finance industry, gain in-demand skills and build valuable relationships.
Requirements
Interested candidates should possess the following qualifications:
- First Class or Second Class Upper Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline
- 0 – 1 year experience
- Have completed NYSC training with NYSC Certificate
- At least 5 credits in WAEC/NECO at no more than one sitting
- Not be more than 26 years old at the time of application
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
SPIE Oil And Gas Recruitment 2022 (7 positions)
SPIE Oil and Gas Services (part of the SPIE Group) provides a complete range of services to some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies.
SPIE Oil and Gas is recruiting to fill the following positions:
Project Manager
Location: Lagos
Click here to apply online
PLC Specialist
Location: Unspecified
Click here to apply online
Base Manager
Location: Rivers
Click here to apply online
Smart Room Scheduler/Planner
Location: Lagos
Click here to apply online
Triconex Specialist
Location: Unspecified
Click here to apply online
Turbine Package Supervisor
Location: Unspecified
Click here to apply online
Deputy Electrical Supervisor
Location: Unspecified.
Click here to apply online
Michael Stevens Consulting Recruitment 2022 (12 positions)
Michael Stevens Consulting is a high-value Human Resources, Recruitment, Learning & Development, Outsourcing, and Business Advisory solution.
Michael Stevens Consulting is recruiting to fill the positions below:
Business Development Manager
Location: Rivers
Deadline: 23rd May 2022.
Administrative Assistant
Location: Rivers
Deadline: 23rd May 2022.
Management Consultant
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 23rd May 2022.
Administrative / Business Development Executive
Location: Rivers
Deadline: 23rd May 2022.
Vice-Principal – Academics
Location: Rivers
Deadline: 16th May 2022.
Sales Officer
Location: Rivers
Deadline: 16th May 2022.
Project Engineer
Location: Rivers
Deadline: 16th May 2022.
Head of School / Principal
Location: Rivers
Deadline: 16th May 2022.
Front Desk Officer
Location: Rivers and Lagos
Deadline: Not Specified.
Automation Engineer
Location: Rivers
Deadline: 3rd May 2022.
Sales Engineer
Location: Rivers
Deadline: 3rd May 2022.
Planning Engineer
Locations: Delta & Rivers
Deadline: 3rd May 2022.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV in PDF format to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Greensprings School Recruitment 2022
Greensprings School is an international co-educational establishment.
Title: Greensprings School Graduate Trainee Programme 2022
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- Greensprings School is seeking qualified candidates for the 2022 / 2023 Graduate Trainee Programme which is commencing in August 2022. Those with a First Degree in Early Childhood Education will be given preference for Pre-school.
- Also, it Special Needs School – Anthos House; requires graduates of Special Education and related courses to apply as Graduate Trainees specifically for this campus. Candidates in addition to relevant qualifications must have a passion for children with Special Needs.
- Interested candidates must possess excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrate a strong passion for teaching with a particular focus on child development.
- Campuses are Anthony (Anthony Village, Lagos), Lekki (Awoyaya axis Lagos), Ikoyi (Ikoyi – Lagos), Anthos House (Jakande 1st Gate, Lekki Lagos).
Programme Requirements
Minimum Qualifications:
- Applicants should have a minimum of second class upper Degree (in Education) or B.Sc / B.A / B.Tech with a P.G.D.E / PDE / NCE qualification in any related field.
- Relevant Work Experience: Preferably not more than 1year post NYSC experience
- Age Range: 20 – 28 years
Required Competency and Work Skills:
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Positive attitude
- Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Strong ethical and moral standards
- Dedicated and diligent
- Excellent Professional appearance.
Application Closing Date: 30th April 2022.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Microfinance Bank Recruitment 2022 (4 positions)
Microfinance Bank is recruiting to fill the following positions:
Entry Level Marketing Trainee
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 29th May 2022.
Salary: N60,000 Monthly.
How to apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] and copy [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Internal Audit Manager
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 11th May 2022.
How to apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using “Internal Audit Manager” as the subject of the mail.
Experienced SME Loan Marketer
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 11th May 2022.
How to apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected].com.ng using “Experienced SME Loan Marketer” as the subject of the email.
Deposit Mobilization Officer
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 11th May 2022.
How to apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: [email protected] using “DEPOSIT MOBILIZATION OFFICER” as the subject of the email.
Vivo Mobile Recruitment 2022 (3 positions)
Vivo Mobile is a phone brand based in Dongguan, Guangdong, China. It was founded in 2009.
Vivo Mobile is recruiting to fill the following positions:
Internal Auditor
Location: Lagos
Salary: N120,000 – N160,000 monthly.
Deadline: 7th May 2022.
Driver
Location: Lagos
Salary: N50,000 monthly.
Deadline: 7th May 2022.
Videography & Animation Creator
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 10th May 2022.
How to apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send a copy of their CV to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.