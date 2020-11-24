Top 7 Easiest Countries To Migrate To From Nigeria

November 24, 2020 29

Now that you have unlocked the ‘japa mode‘, have you carefully selected the countries that you want to migrate to from Nigeria, why do you want to migrate, what do you want to do when you move there, how easy or how hard it will be and very importantly, do I have the money to support my decision?

While seeking for greener pastures, it is important that you take time to plan your movements very well.

Nigeria’s is one of the countries whose economy has suffered a major blow, of which COVID-19 is a huge contribution.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that on November 21st, 2020, Statistician-General of the federation,

Meanwhile, Dr. Yemi Kale announced that Nigeria had officially entered into another recession as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted (-3.62%) for the second consecutive quarter.

Here are 7 easiest countries that you might want to migrate to from Nigeria:

Canada

Canada is a country in the northern part of North America. Its ten provinces and three territories which extend from the Atlantic to the Pacific and northward into the Arctic Ocean. It has been the destination of many from the West African region.

Canada is one of the countries that attract and seeks immigrants, especially from Nigeria.

The number of Nigerians immigrating to Canada has tripled in the last five years, as seen in the graph below. Nigeria is now one of the main sources of Canada’s immigrant population.

However, there is no doubt That Canada is of one of the countries that top the lists of any Nigerian that hope to migrate in search for a better life outside the country.

Canada has one of the finest economies and is one of the most- friendly and conducive environments for immigrants.

Benefits of migrating to Canada include Standard of living, Medical benefits, Safety and security, renowned educational institutions, employment opportunities e.t.c.

United Arab Emirates (Dubai)

Dubai attracts people from all over the world, with at least 200,000 new arrivals each year.

Although the cost of accommodations could be expensive, the attractive housing units, designs, high salaries and low taxes captivates many people.

Dubai does not lack in architectural designs, a healthy lifestyle, a beautiful lifestyle and quite but enjoyable environment.

Migrating to Dubai will guarantee you; nice weather, great job opportunities, no income tax, good education (Dubai has a solid educational system), low cost of transport etc.

Australia

The newfound go-to destinations of many Nigerians, Australia has a population of over 26 million, the capital is Canberra, and Sydney is the largest city.

The country boasts of a wonderful climate, great job opportunities, amazing culture, child-friendly environment, relocating and shipping costs to Australia are affordable, the educational and health care system in Australia are top-notch etc.

Germany

Germany’s new law on the immigration of skilled workers, which aims to provide easier access to the German labour market for qualified workers from non-EU countries, came into effect on March 1, 2020.

Germany is known for its well-performing economy, education system, and employment opportunities, these are the highlights for migration.

Germany’s robust economy raises the bar of the standard of living and makes life enjoyable.

Italy

People who move to Italy on the bases on a study visa can remain there after finishing their studies.

It is the only EU state which offers the right to convert a student visa into an employment residence permit.

The country also allows dual-citizenship unlike the Netherlands, China etc. Italy is known as the home of pasta, pizza and the best foods.

Spain

Spain offers a great quality of life, work/life balance, healthcare, safety, social life, etc.

The country which has it capital situated in Madrid boasts of a year-round warm climate, offering rich culture, low cost of living, amazing food and educational quality.

Norway

Norway is a wealthy nation that offers free education in its public universities.

The country is considered a good choice for immigration considering the natural beauty of the land and the relaxed way of life.

Also, the rules for immigration is not very strict in Norway.