Top 8 ECOWAS Jobs You Should Apply For Today

February 22, 20220121
BizWatch Nigeria true to its word is committed to reducing the rate of unemployment in Nigeria by posting recent job vacancies both locally and internationally.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a 15-member regional group with a mandate of promoting economic integration in all fields of activity of the constituting countries.

ECOWAS recently posted job vacancies in Nigeria that you should apply for today.

1. Office Aide

Location: Abuja
Salary Expectation: UA 9,535.80 (USD 15,045.59) / UA 11,083.65 (USD 17,487.78) / UA 17,067.59 (USD26,929.25) Annually.

2. Committee Clerk

Location: Abuja
Salary Expectation: UA42,916.53 (USD67,713.70) / UA49,106.81 (USD77,480.72) / UA 56,591.37 (USD89,289.87) Annually.
This position has 5 Openings

3. Parliamentary Research Officer

Location: Abuja
Salary Expectation:UA 42,916.53 (USD 67,713.70) / UA 49,106.81 (USD 77,480.72) / UA 56,591.37 (USD 89,289.87) annually.
This vacancy has 2 Openings.

4. Protocol Officer

Location: Abuja
Salary Expectation UA 36,929.06 (USD 58,266.68) / UA 42,916.53 (USD 67,713.70) / UA 49,106.81 (USD 77,480.72) Annually.

5. Librarian / Documentarist

Location: Abuja
Salary Expectation UA36,929.06 (USD 58,266.68) / UA42,916.53 (USD 67,713.70) / UA49,106.81 (USD 77,480.72) Annually.

6. Driver

Location: Abuja
Salary Expectation UA 9,535.80 (USD 15,045.59) / UA11,083.65 (USD 17,487.78) / UA 17,067.59 (USD 26,929.25) Annually.

7. Administrative Officer

Location: Abuja
Salary Expectation: UA 36,929.06 (USD 58,266.68) / UA 42,916.53 (USD 67,713.70) / UA 49,106.81 (USD 77,480.72) Annually.

8. Security Officer

Location: Abuja
Salary Expectation: UA 36,929.06 (USD 58,266.68) / UA 42,916.53 (USD 67,713.70) / UA 49,106.81 (USD 77,480.72) Annually.

Application Closing Date

11th April 2022.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should download the Application Form by clicking here, fill it out correctly, attach a Curriculum Vitae (CV) and a Motivation Letter and send to: [email protected] using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

The age limit for consideration is fifty (50) years at the time of appointment.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

