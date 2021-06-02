fbpx
Top 7 Ways To Treat Dandruff

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LIFESTYLETop 7...

Top 7 Ways To Treat Dandruff

June 2, 2021085
Top 7 Ways To Treat Dandruff

Dandruff is a condition which causes the skin on the scalp to flake and it is not contagious.

Dandruff is a common condition that causes the skin on the scalp to flake. It isn’t contagious or serious.

Top 7 Ways To Treat Dandruff

Tree Oil

Tree oil is a great remedy for dandruff. If you react easily, add a portion of tree oil to your shampoo, hair cream or conditioner.

READ ALSO: Abductors Set N110m Ransom For The Release Of 156 Of Islamic School Pupils

Anti-dandruff Shampoo, Conditioner

This right here is one of the tested and trusted methods for treating dandruff. The menthol in the shampoo and conditioner helps keep you scalp safe from dandruff and it keeps your scalp mosturized.

Regular wash

Irregular washing of your hair, gives way for dandruff to stay on your hair. Wash your hair as required to keep out the dirt and dandruff.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil keeps your hair mosturized. The nutrients/vitamins in coconut oil gives you scalp a royal treatment and meal.

Anti-dandruff hair cream

Hair cream is food for your scalp, dry scalp results in itchy scalp and dandruff, you need to keep your hair healthy. Anti-dandruff hair cream fights off the existing and potential dandruff. The menthol in the hair cream helps your scalp stay alive. Moisturize your hair always.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera has a lot of benefits for your face, your skin and even your hair. Aloe vera helps to strengthen, soften and mosturize the hair.
Add a healthy portion of aloe vera to your hair, make sure that it gets to your scalp. If you have a shower cap, you can make use of it, you can leave it in your hair over night or 30 minutes-2 hours. Wash it off with warrm water, shampoo and conditioner.

Healthy food

Believe it or not what you eat affects your stomach, your face and even your hair. Healthy food keeps your body nurished, even your scalp. The scalp needs nutrients and vitamins to thrive.

About Author

Top 7 Ways To Treat Dandruff
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 20, 2014092

Men Get Warning On Breast Cancer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Men have been urged to maintain healthy lifestyles and guard against breast cancer, as there have been cases of the disease among the male gender lately. Th
Read More
January 20, 2014098

What To Avoid When Pregnant

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram It is a good thing that nature has made a woman’s womb in such a way that it can protect and secure the delicate foetus from careless attacks. According to
Read More
Kwara State Ban Alcohol LIFESTYLETOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY
March 17, 20180117

Hoteliers React to Alcohol Ban in Kwara State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Some hotel associations have called on the Kwara State Government to reverse its law prohibiting the sales, production and consumption of alcohol in the sta
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.