fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGYTop 7...

Top 7 Ways To Avoid Cyber Attack

November 17, 20210606
Top 7 Ways To Avoid Cyber Attack

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had on Monday raised an alarm over the existence of another hacking group orchestrating cyberespionage (cyber spying) targeting telecoms and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the African telecoms space.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC’s spokesman, via a statement explained that the notification became necessary to keep stakeholders in the country’s telecoms sector informed, educated, and protected.

“An Iranian hacking group known as Lyceum (also known as Hexane, Siamesekitten, or Spirlin) has been reported to be targeting telecoms, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and Ministries of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Africa with upgraded malware in a recent politically motivated attacks oriented in cyberespionage,” Adinde said in the statement.

“Information about this cyber-attack is contained in the latest advisory issued by the Nigerian Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT). The ngCERT rated the probability and damage level of the new malware as high.

“According to the advisory, the hacking group is known to be focused on infiltrating the networks of telecoms companies and ISPs. Between July and October 2021, Lyceum was implicated in attacks against ISPs and telecoms organisations in Israel, Morocco, Tunisia, and Saudi Arabia.”

Here are 7 ways to avoid the cyber attack

Ensure the consistent use of firewalls (software, hardware and cloud firewalls).

Enable a Web Application Firewall to help detect and prevent attacks coming from web applications by inspecting HTTP traffic.

Install Up-to-date antivirus programmes to help detect and prevent a wide range of malware, trojans, and viruses, which APT hackers will use to exploit your system.

Implement the use of Intrusion Prevention Systems that monitor your network.

Create a secure sandboxing environment that allows you to open and run untrusted programs or codes without risking harm to your operating system.

Ensure the use of a virtual private network (VPN) to prevent an easy opportunity for APT hackers to gain initial access to your company’s network.

Enable spam and malware protection for your email applications, and educate your employees on how to identify potentially malicious emails.

NCC Raises Cyber Spying Alarm Over Attacks Targeting Telcos, ISPs

About Author

Top 7 Ways To Avoid Cyber Attack
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

How To Withdraw From Your Blockchain Wallet [ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
March 10, 20210642

All You Need To Know About Blockchain

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Blockchain is one of the most trusted and fastest-growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe have an easy and safe way to access cryptocurren
Read More
BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
August 9, 20180362

CIBN UK to Host Maiden Edition of International Bankers Conference in London

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The international branch of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) United Kingdom, has concluded arrangements to hold the 1st Nigerian interna
Read More
Breaking: Female Students Abducted By Gunmen In Kaduna State COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
August 17, 20200239

Breaking: Bayelsa Governorship Election Tribunal Nullifies Douye Diri’s Election

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Bayelsa Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed the election of Governor Douye Diri. The Tribunal has ordered INEC to order a fresh election within
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.