Top 7 Vacancies This Week, Apply Now

Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB) Job Recruitment

Co-creation Hub is Africa’s leading technology innovation ecosystem builder on a mission to accelerate the application of science, technology and social capital for economic prosperity across Africa.

People Acquisition and Development Lead

Location: Herbert Macaulay Way, Lagos, Nigeria

Job type: Full-time

Details: In this role, you will be responsible for the overall administration and implementation of the business’ Human Resources Policies, Procedures, Guidelines and Tools such as obtaining and recording HR information, managing the HR database, and assisting company employees with enrollment procedures and HR-related issues as well as people engagement activities.

Practice Lead, GovLab & Digital Security

Details: The GovLab & Digital Security Lead will be CcHUB’s primary interface for government agencies, civil society and social innovators looking to improve the way citizens’ needs are met in Nigeria using technology.

Location: Herbert Macaulay Way, Lagos State.

Financial (Investment) Analyst

Details: CcHub is searching for a talented and passionate Financial Investment analyst to join their Growth Capital Fund (GC Fund by CcHUB). GC Fund is a social innovation fund aimed at creating an unprecedented path to scale for outliers driving social change in Nigeria. GC Fund supports high potential, early-stage businesses building next-generation infrastructure using technology.

Location: Yaba, Lagos State.

People Experience Associate

Details: The People Acquisition and Development Lead provides strategic and operational leadership in a variety of areas, which include systems of learning, leadership, performance, succession and development, as well as acquisition and development of talent aligned with the company’s human capital strategy through sourcing, engaging, development, implementation and evaluation.

Location: Herbert Macaulay Way, Lagos State

Investment Manager

Details: The Investment Manager role will be responsible for sourcing, developing, and supporting Growth Capital Fund partnership-based impact investments, with a focus on countries in Africa.

Location: Herbert Macaulay Way, Lagos State.

