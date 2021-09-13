Top 7 Upcoming Hollywood Movies To Watch Out For

September 13, 2021 113

The advent of COVID-19 led to the delay of a lot of things including the release of mind-blowing movies. This year, Hollywood movies are been released for viewing in the cinema and streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO, Disney plus and Apple TV amongst other platforms.

The release of blockbuster movies was delayed by the virus, due to the availability of the virus things are better, movies are now released in the cinema; Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,

Here are top 7 upcoming Hollywood movies

Venom 2

The much-awaited Venom 2 starring Tom Hardy is finally here! Venom: Let There Be Carnage is an upcoming American superhero film featuring the Marvel Comics character Venom. Brock tries to reignite his career in journalism by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady (Harrelson), who becomes the host of an alien symbiote similar to Venom named Carnage. Venom is expected to be released in October 2021.

Below is are the trailers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage

No Time to Die

After much delay due to COVID-19, James Bond’s No time to die will finally be released this year. Five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, James Bond has left active service. He is approached by his friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev has been abducted, Bond must confront a villain whose schemes could see the death of millions. The lead actors are Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes

Eternals

Marvel’s Eternals is expected to be released in November 2021. Plot: the Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants. Starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee, Kit Harrington.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel’s Spider-man starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will be released on December 17, 2021. After Peter Parker’s identity as Spider-Man was exposed by Mysterio at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Parker’s life and reputation are turned upside down. He asks Dr. Stephen Strange to help restore his secret identity with magic, but this has dangerous repercussions that force Parker to learn what it really means to be Spider-Man.

The Matrix 4

Neo’s life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself back inside the Matrix. Starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

After being evicted from their home, a single mother and her two children are forced to move to a decayed farmhouse in Summerville, Oklahoma, left to them by the children’s late grandfather, where a series of unexplained earthquakes are occurring despite not being situated on any fault and strange things are happening in an old mine which once belonged to the alleged occultist Ivo Shandor.

The children discover their grandfather’s history with the original Ghostbusters, who have since been largely forgotten by the world beyond their fan base. The lead actors are Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd and Bill Murray. Ghostbusters afterlife will be released in November 2021.

Encanto

Encanto is about the Madrigals who are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift – every child except Mirabel.