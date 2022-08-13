Top 7 University Scholarships In The USA

The United States has long been a preferred study abroad location for international students. With a plethora of high-quality educational institutions that also provide extensive chances, learning here is an exciting prospect! Are you one of the students that is interested?

Bizwatch Nigeria has compiled a list of the greatest scholarships available in the United States, as well as information on how to apply for those scholarships. Continue reading to learn about scholarships in the United States that might assist you on your path.

Remember to keep crucial dates and criteria in mind!

1. Brown University ScholarshipsDEADLINE: November 1 2022 | January 1 2023For: Bachelor’s and PhD Scholarship benefits: Up to 100% tuition coverage, stipend, insurance and more

2. Johns Hopkins University Financial Aid DEADLINE: November 15For: Bachelor’s Scholarship benefits: Up to full tuition fees, room fees, and more

3. University of Southern California Merit Scholarships DEADLINE: November 1For: Bachelor’s Scholarship benefits: Full tuition fees

4. Georgetown University Financial Aid DEADLINE: October 1For: Master’s, PhD Scholarship benefits: Partial to full tuition fees coverage

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology ScholarshipsAPPLICATION PERIOD: September 15 to December 15For: PhD Scholarship benefits: Full tuition fees, monthly stipend, insurance

6. University of Texas Donald D. Harrington Recruitment Fellowship APPLICATION PERIOD: December 5 2022 to January 23 2023For: PhD Scholarship benefits: Full tuition fees, stipend, miscellaneous expenses

7. Rice University APPLICATION PERIOD: September 1 to November 1For: Master’s, PhD Scholarship benefits: Full tuition waiver, $24,000-$40,000 stipend

