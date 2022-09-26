Top 7 Traditional Style Wears In Africa

Traditional wear represents national identity and love for them. This can be from the choice of material to the jewellery and accessory. All these together embody grace, beauty and a sense of authenticity to one’s tribe.

People wearing the same traditional clothes together gives a feel of nationality as well as connectivity in culture. Also a sense of belonging to the country.

Below are different kinds of traditional wear:

1. Agbada

Agbada is originally a Yoruba native wear and is exclusive for rich men. This traditional style has travelled the borders of Yoruba culture and beyond west Africa. It is now embraced worldwide.

2. Iro ati buba

Iro ati buba are native to Yoruba women of Nigeria. This is iro a large wrapper tied to fit around the waist while the Buba is a loose blouse women wear on the upper part of the body. The gele is a head tie which Nigerian women are globally famous for.

3. Dashiki

Dashiki is the traditional clothing for the people of Ghana. They are also colourful garments that cover the upper part of the body, dashiki is a unisex loose-fitting shirt, long or full-sleeved,with an embroidered v-shaped collar

4. Senators

Senator styles are for men, it is a line of clothing designed with Nigerian senators in mind. It orignates from a Nigerian senator from the Igbo tribe. The senator’s Styles are usually Sokoto trousers and a long or short sleeve shirt with an Agbada.

5. Boubou

Boubou is a stylish and functional robe worn by men and women all over Africa. Sewn from one piece of fabric. The boubou can also be designed with patterns and imagery.

6. Jalamia

Jalamias are of East African origin and have a traditional style. The jalamias have evolved over time into more trendy and colourful clothes with unique designs sought by individuals of different ethnic origins and religious beliefs.

7. Beaded bridal wear

Edo brides are known for their elaborate beaded bridal dress to complete with a crown and accessories, the hair the most important part of the look, is made into a high bun known as eto-okuku created with black gel.

Written by Ikponmwonba Annette Esosa a 200-level student of Caleb University.