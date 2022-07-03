Top 7 Tips For Safe Alcohol Drinking

When it comes to alcohol,

1 Just Say No

If you are Young, pregnant, planning a pregnancy, nursing, on medication, or depressed, say no. Some people are more vulnerable to the effects of drinking. The safest approach for children and young people under the age of 18 is to avoid all alcohol use.

It is best for your baby if you do not drink while pregnant or nursing. It’s also advised to avoid alcohol if you’re on any medications or recreational substances, as they might interact negatively with alcohol. Similarly, drinking when you’re depressed is not a smart idea since alcohol might make you feel worse.

2.Never drink and drive.

In most countries, driving after consuming a large amount of alcohol is illegal. However, there is no such thing as a safe level of alcohol when driving. The more beverages you consume, the more likely you are to be involved in a car accident – and that accident might include someone other than you. Instead of drinking and driving, plan your route home before you go. Decide who will be the ‘designated driver’ with your pals. Make sure you have enough money to take a taxi or take public transportation home.

3.Avoid drinking games and shots.

When you binge drink (drink more than four drinks in one sitting) and become inebriated, you are more likely to be wounded, put yourself in danger, disgrace yourself, or even suffer from alcohol poisoning. Avoid drinking games, shots, skolling races, and anything else that seeks to make you drunk quickly. Instead, play pool, dance, or argue about reality TV. Try everything besides keeping up with your drinking buddies.

Mixing alcohol and energy drinks might cause you to drink more. If you’ve taken any other pills or medicines, be cautious about how much you drink.

Reduce your use of alcoholic-free beverages.

The amount of alcohol in your blood (blood alcohol concentration, or BAC) impacts how you react to alcohol. The higher your BAC, the greater the danger of injury or overdoes. Your body is only capable of processing one normal drink each hour. The greater your BAC, the quicker you drink.

To be safe, limit your consumption to one drink each hour. You may do this by consuming both non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, drinking water to satiate your thirst before drinking alcohol, choosing low-alcohol beverages, and sipping rather than gulping alcoholic beverages.

5.Count your drinks

It’s easy to drink more than you realize. A standard drink is a can or bottle of mid-strength beer, 100ml of wine or a 30ml shot of spirits. Drinks served in bars or restaurants often contain more than 1 standard drink.

Set yourself a drinks limit and stick to it. Avoid drinking in rounds (especially with friends who drink too much). Try to finish your drink before you start another, rather than topping up your glass.

6. Consume food before (and during) drinking sessions.

Alcohol enters the circulation via the stomach and small intestine. If you start drinking on an empty stomach, the alcohol will reach your system faster. As a result, it’s a good idea to eat before and during your first drink. Drink lots of water, avoid mixing alcohol with sugary or energy drinks, and avoid salty foods, which will make you thirsty and prone to drink more.

7.Know how much alcohol you are drinking and how much you should be drinking.

Drinking may be part of a healthy lifestyle if you understand as much as you can about the effects of alcohol on the body and follow the Australian Guidelines. To reduce the lifetime risk of damage from alcohol-related disease or injury, healthy persons should consume no more than 10 standard drinks per week, and no more than 4 standard drinks on any given day.

Drinking more than your daily limit might raise your chance of an accident, injury, or hangover. Drinking excessively on a regular basis raises your chances of having a long-term chronic ailment such as heart disease, cancer, liver disease, mental illness, or brain damage.