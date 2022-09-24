Top 7 Ways Upcoming Artistes Can Own Their Creative Works

Artiste management is the process of professionally advising and contributing to the success of a musician, songwriter or band. It can be seen as representing an artiste for the sole purpose of publicity, advancement and achieving a goal.

Artiste management is achieved by artiste managers who help build an artist’s career and get their client’s music in the hands of producers and label executives, as well as negotiating contracts and setting up tours.

Without this management, artists may face problems such as; inadequate funding, poor management, breach of contract, poor licensing and copyright law, inconsistent income and limited opportunities.

Artistes managers are so important because they shape their client’s careers both in a day-to-day and long-term sense. They often help clients book gigs, plan album projects, orchestrate record releases, and tours and establish and pursue Long term career goals.

Every time, thousands of musicians fight about Song ownership, writing, creativity and so many more. To avoid these unnecessary fights, up-and-coming musicians should adhere to some criteria for song creation.

Licensing

When it comes to music, Artiste managers are advising their clients to license their songs to avoid plagiarism and copyright laws. They are also to avoid sharing songs that have not been licensed on social media, if not someone else can easily hack the song.

Privacy

After an artist’s work has been licensed, he or she is to be discreet about his or her work. The Artist manager is to suggest using email to transfer songs to another artiste in terms of collaborations and other joined pieces. This will prevent the work from being hacked or stolen, and also keep proof in case of any arguments between management.

Copyright

For an artiste to get exclusive rights to his or her artistic work, The artist has to acquire the license of the song directly from copyright holders to avoid copyright infringement, and rights to perform, distribute and display.

Partnership Contracts

When collaborating with other artists and their management, Read and thoroughly go through contracts before signing them so you can understand the agreements before singing the song.

Contract Agreement

Always make sure that both parties stick to the agreements in the contract, all profits should be shared as they are according to the contract agreement signed, this is so nobody gets cheated.

Good Management

Find a good management team that will ensure promotion to make the song go viral.

Funds

As an Artist manager, you should ensure that your Organisation acquires enough money to enable the promotion of their artiste’s work, this is to ensure that the artiste has proper visibility and reach.

Written by Ikponmwonba Annette Esosa