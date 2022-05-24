Top 7 Things To Know About Monkeypox

May 24, 2022 145

Monkeypox is a rare disease similar to smallpox caused by a virus; monkeypox. The disease causes flu-like symptoms such as fever and chills, and a rash develops within a few days.

Here are top 7 things you should know

Monkeypox presents with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks. Severe cases can occur.

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) an antiviral agent developed for the treatment of smallpox has also been licensed for the treatment of monkeypox. Newer vaccines have been developed of which one has been approved for prevention of monkeypox.

Raising awareness about the virus is one of the major ways of preventing monkeypox.

You can prevent monkeypox virus by:

Avoiding contact with infected animals (especially sick or dead animals).

Avoiding contact with bedding and other materials contaminated with the virus.

Washing your hands with soap and water after coming into contact with an infected animal.

Thoroughly cooking all foods that contain animal meat or parts.

Avoiding contact with people who may be infected with the virus.

Using personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for people infected with the virus.