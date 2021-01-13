fbpx
Top 7 Tech Companies To Work For In 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]NEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGYTechnology & Business

Top 7 Tech Companies To Work For In 2021

January 13, 2021023
Top 7 Tech Companies To Work For In 2021

The list of best companies to work for in 2021 has been released by Glassdoor but we will be looking at the top 10 tech companies from the list.

These companies are ranked based on feedback from employees of companies with a staff strength of over 1,000.

Other factors through which companies are ranked are career opportunities, CEOs, culture and values, work-life balance, and compensation and benefits.

Employers of these companies would need to get a rating of 75 on each of the above-listed ingredients for ratings.

Here are the top 7 tech companies to work for.

Nvidia

This is an American multinational company that creates interactive graphics for games, laptops, among many other devices.

It was rated 4.5 and is ranked number 2, its highest ever since it’s been on the best companies list for 7 years, skipping the list for two years.

HubSpot

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Hubspot builds software and systems that support small and medium-sized businesses.

It was ranked number 4 this year, sitting on the list for seven years, since 2014; with a 4.7 rating.

Google

The most popular and most used search engine headquartered in Mountain View, California, United States comes in third on the list.

It was given a 4.5 rating, and sits on the sixth spot on the list, featuring on the list since 2009.

READ ALSO: Microsoft Pledges To Develop Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem

Microsoft

Bill Gates and Paul Allen’s creation comes in at number 4. It is known for its diverse tech ventures including the production of personal computers (PC), computer software, licenses, among others.

It was rated 4.4 and ranked 9th on the list, featuring on the list since 2017.

LinkedIn

Described as the world’s largest professional network, and often called the Facebook for professionals due to its interface’s resemblance to that of Facebook’s; it has more than 69 million users from over 200 countries and territories across the globe.

It was rated 4.3, and ranked 13th on the list, featuring on the list since 2013.

DocuSign

Not many are familiar with the brand, but they have revolutionised the way we sign our documents, as the name states, digitalizing document signing, all from the comfort of your device.

It was given a 4.7 rating and ranked 15 on the list, appearing on the list since 2014.

KnowBe4

This is an information security company that provides new-school security awareness training and simulated phishing, according to Glassdoor. KnowBe4 was created to help companies efficiently control their social engineering issues.

It was rated 4.8 and ranked 16th on the list, first appearing on the list in 2020.

Related tags :

About Author

Top 7 Tech Companies To Work For In 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

EFCC NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 16, 2018034

Agege Local Council Area Present N2.33 billion Budget Proposal for 2018

Agege Local Council has presented a N2.335 billion 2018 budget estimates before the legislative arm for consideration. According to the document, tagged Budget of Sustainable, Social Economic and Infr
Read More
January 25, 2014025

6, 000 Flee Nigeria Over Boko Haram Insurgency – UN

A report by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNCHR) released on Friday revealed that at least 6000 people have fled Adamawa, Yobe and Borno to neighboring Cameroon and Niger Republic.
Read More
July 17, 2013050

Senior Facility MFT/Admin Executive at Superflux International Limited

Superflux International Limited is the leading and preferred secure document management company providing superior services to its clients’ in Nigeria and across the West African Sub-region. Our
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon