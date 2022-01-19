Top 7 Reasons To Choose Service Apartments Over Hotels

January 19, 2022 57

Service apartments are quite popular in Nigeria, especially in Lagos State and they provide a place for people to come together and have live and fun either for a short period or a long period of time.

A serviced apartment is a furnished unit that is usually available for short-term or long-term stays. The owner of the apartment is usually in charge of furnishing, maintenance and upkeep of the apartment. Service apartment is a good business and a great way to earn money in Nigeria.

How is this different from a hotel?

Cost/Affordability

It costs more to book a hotel room for a lot of people while you save money when booking an apartment that has the number of rooms you need.

A home from home

Service apartment is a home from your home, there you get to make the place homey, have enough space to move around and arrange it unlike a hotel which hardly feels like home and you do not have enough room to move things around especially if it is a small room.

Food/Kitchen

Hotel foods are nice but not as nice as a home cooked meal. In a service apartment you can cook whatever it is that you want at any time or point. A serviced apartment will include a full sized, fully equipped kitchen, enabling you to prepare homemade meals and store food and beverages in the refrigerator. You can eat healthier and save money on dining out.

Living room

The good news is that regardless of your budget on a service apartment, you have access to a living room, a cable TV, games (could be a pool table), among others while a hotel room does not have all of these things; especially when on a budget.

Utilities/Equipmemts

Unlike the hotels we are used to, a lot of apartments have a washing machine, gas cooker, oven, kitchen utensils along side with a pool, living room, cable TV, among others.

Staycation/Parties

A service apartment is a great place to have a house party, hangout, to host friends, for short and long vacations.

Location

Service apartments are found at all corners or the city, close to poplar places, land marks, airports, event centres and are the first call for people.