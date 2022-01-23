Top 7 Service Apartments In Lagos State

January 23, 2022 150

Service apartments are great for vacations, house parties, hangouts, and other activities. There are a lot of business opportunities in this field, this is definitely something you should look into.

Here are 7 service apartments in Lagos that you should try

Prime Water Garden

Cozy 3 bedroom apartment with 24/7 power Phase 1. This is by far one of the best service apartments in Lagos State.

Here’s what the apartment offers:

What this place offers

Bathroom

Body soap

Bedroom and laundry

Essentials: Towels, bed sheets, soap, and toilet paper, bed linens, iron

Entertainment: TV with standard cable

Heating and cooling; Air conditioning

Home safety: Smoke alarm, Carbon monoxide alarm

Internet and office: Dedicated workspace, a desk or table with a chair, and space for a laptop.

Kitchen and dining: Kitchen space where guests can cook their own meals

Cooking basics: Pots and pans, oil, salt, and pepper

Location features: Beach access, guests can enjoy a nearby beach

Outdoor features: Private patio or balcony

Parking and facilities

Shared pool: the home or building has an elevator that’s at least 52 inches deep and a doorway at least 32 inches wide.

Pets allowed

Luggage dropoff allowed for guests’ convenience when they have an early arrival or late departure



Valley Point Home

Valley point home located at Eti-Osa, has 16 guests, 15 bedrooms, 14 beds, and 20 baths. Valley point home offers a variety of unique and classy rooms, each designed to suit diverse tastes and budgets. The rooms range from the presidential suite, the Governor’s suite, the king’s suite to the classic or deluxe room. All rooms are characterized by distinguishing features that give a homely feeling. They are equipped with comfort lights, large wardrobes, big bathrooms, a refrigerator, classy decor, and other vital amenities which guarantee satisfaction.

Self contained one bedroom flat

Located in the heart of Ikeja, is a self-contained service apartment committed to Airbnb’s rule.

The property is about a 30minutes drive from the Lagos Airport. It is a newly decorated ensuite 1 bedroom self-contained apartment located in a desirable gated estate in Ikeja. All rooms have air conditioners and a television set.

The Estate and property are also manned by security guards.

The apartment consists of a large living area with Dinning table and chairs, a passage wall and medium size kitchen fully equipped and a storage room underneath the staircase. Big Generator should in case there is a power failure, however, the guest would have to pay for the cost.

Luxe 2 Bedroom with 24H Solar Electricity & Wi-Fi

The apartment is less than 20 minutes from the Lagos International Airport, this private 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in a gated community is the perfect hideout that’s still just 25 mins from the Ikeja business district and 40 mins from the Victoria Island nightlife.

Equipped with 8 390W solar panels & 4 200AH batteries, you’re guaranteed clean energy & 24/7 electricity. Complete with a wine bar, washing machine, stove, and refrigerator, this space is your fun & relaxing home away from home.

Lekki Conservation Luxury Palace

The Lekki Conservation Luxury Palace has 5 Beds, Gym, Pool, and 5.5 baths.

What this place offers

Bathtub, hot water, washer, dryer, towels, bedsheets, soap, and toilet paper, hangers, bed linens, extra pillows and blankets, and Room-darkening shades and iron.

Entertainment: Ethernet connection and TV

Heating and cooling, air conditioning

Home safety: smoke alarm“There are smoke alarms in the living rooms upstairs and downstairs”Carbon monoxide alarm

Internet and office: Wifi, dedicated workspace. A desk or table with a chair and space for a laptop.

Kitchen and dining: A kitchen space where guests can cook their own meals, refrigerator, microwave. Cooking basics: pots and pans, oil, salt, and pepper. Dishes and silverwareBowls, chopsticks, plates, cups, etc. Stove and oven.

Location features: private entrance, separate street or building entrance

Outdoor: Private patio or balcony, private backyard – Fully fenced. An open space on the property is usually covered in grass, outdoor furniture, and an outdoor dining area.

Free parking on premises, free street parking. Shared pool, private hot tub, and a gym.

The Borough

The Borough Lagos is already the trusted choice for discerning private clients who want to relax in stylish comfort. The Borough is 5km away from Victoria Island, the business hub of Lagos, and in close proximity to main attractions like the Nike Art Gallery, Palms shopping mall, and spectacular nightlife.

Lovely Lekki Alpha Beach Lodge

The Lovely Lekki Alpha beach lodge is a serene beach house that is within a 3-minute walk from Avista Beach Resort and other resorts in the Alpha Beach, Lekki, Lagos area (Miami Resort, Atican Beach Resort etc). The lodge offers a safe and affordable place to chill./fed-govt-to-raise-n471b-from-capital-market-in-first-quarter/embed/