Top 7 Places To Go Shopping For Christmas in Lagos

December 3, 2020 45

It’s another “detty” December again. I can feel so much excitement in the air.

It’s another time to celebrate, party, go on that shopping spree you have been planning and catch so much fun. You “gerrit”?

In this post, I have identified seven (7) hottest destinations you can go shopping in Lagos this season.

Tejuosho Ultra-Modern Shopping Centre

The Tejuosho shopping centre is located in Yaba, Lagos. The four-storey building consists of 2,383 lock-up shops, where you can find all sorts of clothes, shoes, cosmetics, weavons, gift items, bags, curtains and beddings, as well as phones and accessories.

Ikeja City Mall

The Ikeja City Mall is located in the heart of the state capital – Alausa. The shopping centre consists of 100 stores, trading all sorts of quality items. It also has a state-of-the art cinema, a lounge and standard eateries like KFC and Chicken Republic. Its environment is neat and sensational, especially during weekends.

Spar

Spar is a leading supermarket, providing various renowned brand options. It prides itself as an award-winning one with great ambience, providing the widest range of products at the lowest prices. At Spar, you can shop for electronics, mobile devices, wines and spirits, groceries, interior decors, household items, food and veggies, as well as shoes and clothes.

In Lagos, you can find their stores in Ikoyi, Opebi, Ilupeju, Surulere, Victoria Island, Lekki, Tejuosho and Murtala Muhammed Domestic Airport (MMA2).

Purple Maryland

It was formerly known as Maryland Mall. Purple Maryland is a shopping and leisure centre situated in Maryland, Lagos. It comprises over 50 shopping outlets, playing host to a mix of local and international brands. Some of such brands include Shoprite, Medplus, PEP etc. Purple Maryland is a place worth visiting.

Novare Mall

The Novare mall is located along Lekki expressway. It is home to Shoprite, Michol Antini Fashion Shop, Medplus Pharmacy, Essenza_ng, Chinese restaurant etc. It has state-of -the-art facilities, including a children’s playground and a spacious parking lot. Novare mall is a cool place to shop and groove.

Nike Centre for Arts and Culture

It is sometimes called Nike Art Centre. If you are a lover of arts, it is the best destination to go shopping. The five-floor ultra-modern art gallery is situated in Lekki. The gallery contains about 8,000 diverse artworks from accomplished African artists. Some of the artworks are available for sale.

ShopRite Supermarkets

ShopRite Supermarkets are great places where you can buy a wide range of quality products like groceries, ready-to-eat meals, freshly baked bread and snacks, drugs and pharmaceuticals, wines and spirits, fruits and veggies, electronics, and some general-purpose items. The retail brand prides itself as one that offers products for sale at “lower prices”. Shoprite is located in more than 8 states in Nigeria. In Lagos, you can find Shoprite in Surulere, Ikeja, Lekki, Apapa and Festac.