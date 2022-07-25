Top 7 Over-The Top Cruise Ship Suites 

People have a lot of catching up to do in order to mark off must-see locations on their travel-the-world bucket lists in today’s world, considering that we lost about two years of our lives to the epidemic.

What better way to see the globe (or at least a portion of it) than aboard a cruise ship? Cruise ships are becoming larger and nicer. They are the ideal way to tour the world while also sailing the seas in first-class comfort. Cruise ships are also an excellent choice for your honeymoon or the perfect family holiday. For one, we have compiled a list of the 7 Best Cruise Ships of 2022.

Celebrity Cruises’ Iconic Suite

The Iconic Suites onboard the newly introduced Celebrity Edge series pamper you with luxury, sitting high above the bridge with panoramic views of the ocean. This 1892 square foot property features a private patio with a hot tub, floor-to-ceiling windows, a whirlpool tub, and king-sized bedrooms with cashmere mattresses. You also get unlimited lunch and supper at the specialty restaurants, as well as an in-room treadmill to help you work off those extra calories. Upgrade to the finest beverage package for your needs, as Celebrity offers two upgrade choices.

Ships: Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Edge

Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

What happens when you add a dash of luxury to a high-end cruise line? You receive a sumptuous 4443 sq ft suite filled with exquisite art and luxuries like Picasso Lithographs and a Steinway Grand Baroque Piano, as well as an in-suite jacuzzi and a private terrace with a mini-pool. The Regent Suite, the largest on our list, can accommodate 6 people with its two huge bedrooms and gold-adorned 2.5 marble stone bathrooms. Sleep on the clouds in the master bedroom with the King Size Hastens Vividus Bed. Every day, you’ll be escorted by your own private car and guide to explore the many shore excursions. Return to a one-of-a-kind meal with a ship senior.

Ships: Regent Seven Seas Explorer, Regent Seven Seas Splendor

Ocean Suite: Silversea

Silversea offers a plethora of options for individuals looking to tour the world in elegance. The ultimate in luxury – picture drinking bubbly on the terrace as your white-gloved private butler serves you with a warm grin around the clock, Or throw a little cocktail party in your suite.

It makes you ponder what life would be like without a butler at home.

And, with the new S.A.L.T. program, you may sample the local cuisine and culture of each place you visit. Explore organic fields on the Greek island of Paros, have lunch with winery owners in Sicily, or meet a local cook in Ecuador. You may also test your culinary abilities with live cooking workshops, so you’ll go home with more than just memories.

Ship: All Silversea ships: Silver Cloud Expedition, Silver Dawn, Silver Explorer, Silver Moon.

Disney Cruise Line’s Wish Tower Suite

Disney claims this is the first of its sort, and it certainly appears to be so when you see the suite perched above the forward funnel like a lofty castle in a Disney film. You enter through a private entrance into this “Moana”-inspired living area with a chandelier and floor-to-ceiling windows. This two-bedroom apartment has a library and can seat up to eight passengers (which can turn into a bedroom if needed).

Wish: Disney Wish

Oceania Owner’s Suite

The Owner’s Suite greets you with a big lobby complete with a bar and a grand piano.

You enter the 2000 sq ft suite to find a huge living space created by The Ralph Lauren Home and a king-sized bedroom with a traditional marble bath on the opposite side. A Bulgari gift set, cashmere blankets, and a free in-bar set-up with 6 full bottles of quality spirits await you in the Owner’s Suite. You will also get unrestricted use of the Aquamar Spa terrace as well as special access to the Executive lounge, which includes a library.

Did we mention the wrap-around balcony encircling the suite with the patio deck and whirlpools?

Ship: Oceania Riviera

Royal Caribbean’s Royal Loft Suite

The 1640 sq ft Royal Loft Suite can sleep up to six people in two bedrooms and is spread across two decks with a two-floor-high sitting area.

It has a jacuzzi on the private balcony, a media area on the first floor, and patio seating on the huge outside balcony. You make your way up to your master bedroom, which is positioned on top of the stairs of the upper deck and has spectacular views from the wall-to-floor windows. You also receive a telescope on the balcony deck for stargazing and a Royal Genie (their concierge) to assist you with arranging front-row show seats or the best tables in the onboard eateries.

Royal Caribbean Ships-Royal Caribbean Allure Of The Seas, Royal Caribbean Harmony Of The Seas, Royal Caribbean Oasis Of The Seas, Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas, Royal Caribbean Quantum Of The Seas.

Cunard’s Balmoral Suite

The residence of the Queen The Balmoral suite, named after the Queen’s Scottish hideaway, spans 2249 square feet and is divided into two workstations. The royal life includes having your own British Butler at your disposal and access to the exclusive Queen Grill restaurant.

The master bedrooms, like the Royal Loft Suite, are located on top of curving staircases. This is an excellent method to traverse the Atlantic.

Ship: Queen Mary 2