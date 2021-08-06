Top 7 Notable Records Held By Lionel Messi

August 6, 2021 165

Barcelona announced the exit of its greatest player of all time, Lionel Messi after it was unable to meet a new contract that had been agreed upon with the player.

BizWatch Nigeria reported that Lionel Messi who joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old in 2000, left on Thursday.

Here are Messi’s 7 notable records

Ballon d’Or

The Ballon d’Or is an annual football award presented by French news magazine France Football and is considered the most prestigious individual award for football players. Lionel Messi has won this award 6 times and is the current holder of this title.

Top goalscorer in Spanish League history

Messi is the top goalscorer in the history of the Spanish League. He has over 474 goals till now. He also holds the title of the most goals scored for one Spanish League Club.

Goals

Report has it that Messi is the top overall goalscorer in Barcelona’s history with 672 goals.

European Golden Shoe

This award is also known as European Golden Boot, this is an award that is presented each season to the leading goalscorer in league matches from the top division of every European national league. Messi won this award 6 times; 2009/10 · 2011/12, 2012/13 · 2016/17, and 2017/18 · 2018/19.

Trophies

Messi has the most trophies with a single club (Barcelona).

Most Appearance

Messi has the most appearances in the FIFPro World (2007–2020), the most appearances on a video game cover by a football player and the most (official) assists provided in football history.

Top scorer

Top scorer in Argentina’s history 76 (2006 to date).