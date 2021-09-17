September 17, 2021 135

The year 2021 has been packed with Nollywood blockbusters satisfying the hunger of cinephiles, the most talked-about release is the KING OF BOYS series.

The Nollywood industry has witnessed significant growth in its production quality; Audio, Graphics, and storyline.

Here are the top 7 Nollywood movies to look out for;

KING OF BOYS

The original KING OF BOYS was released in 2018. The movie was directed by KEMI ADETIBA. It tells the story of a businesswoman and philanthropist with a bright future.

It stars Sola Sobowale, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Paul Sambo, Ademola Adedoyin and a host of others.

NNEKA THE PRETTY SERPENT

The movie was first released in1994 and was later remade in 2020. It tells of a lady who witnessed the murder of her parents and now gains supernatural powers that aided her in her quest for revenge. It was directed by TOSIN IGHO, The lead actors are IDIA AISIEN, BEVERLY OSU, KENNETH OKOLI AND NDIDI OBI

’76

’76 is a movie that mirrors the Nigerian Army and activities- including coups during its military regime. In the movie, a soldier gets accused of being involved in the unsuccessful 1976 military coup in Nigeria and the assassination of the then Head of state – Muritala Muhammed. Ramsey Nouah played a lead role in this movie.

OMO GHETTO [THE SAGA]

A Nigerian gangster comedy film of a gang of friends who call themselves “ASKAMAYA BABES” led by FUNKE AKINDELE who was known as “lefty”. It tells the story of a ghetto-bred woman who finds herself falling in love; an act that is in contrast to the code of the streets.

The movie was directed by FUNKE AKINDELE AND JJC SKILLZ. Nancy Isime, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus were starred.

The film grossed over N189 million in the opening week since its release and it historically became the first Nollywood film to ever surpass over N99 million in its opening weekend.

LIVING IN BONDAGE [BREAKING FREE]

A 2019 Nigerian thriller produced by Charles Okpaleke. It was first released in 1992.

The movie stars Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O Kanayo, Ramsey Nouah who is also the director plays the lead role. It received mostly positive feedbacks and was ranked 11th overall in the highest-grossing Nigerian films of all time. The film premiered on Netflix in May 2020, It tells the story of Nnamdi, an ambitious young man mentored by a mysterious business who faces a crisis when his rise to power draws him deep into the occult.

CITATION

Citation is a 2020 Nigerian film directed by Kunle Afolayan. The story centres on a smart and determined College student who was running her masters at the time, Moremi [Temi Otedola] who accuses her professor Lucien N’Dyare [Jimmy Jean-Louis] of sexual assault. Much drama unfolds as university authorities listen to testimony from Moremi, N’Dyare and other witnesses.

THIS LADY CALLED LIFE

A 2020 Nigerian romance drama directed by Kayode Kasum. Abandoned by her family, young single mother Aiye struggles to survive but stays focused on her dream of becoming an elite chef. The movie was opened to extremely positive reviews from critics. Starring Bisola Aiyeola, Wale Ojo, Lota Chukwu.

This article was written by Clara Anyasodo, a passionate writer/intern at BizWatch Nigeria.