Top 7 Nigerian Pastors to Focus on for New Year Prophecies

December 31, 2021 260

Cross over service is one of the biggest traditions observed by Nigerians every year on December 31st, as a means to religiously usher in the new year. Nigerians pray, sing and worship both online and physically at their preferred Churches while listening to the prophecies of the Pastors.

Here is a list of Pastors to listen to for new year prophecies

Pastor EA Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, popularly known as Pastor EA Adeboye, is the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, popularly known as Papa is a Nigerian preacher, Christian author, businessman, architect and is the founder and presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Christopher Oyakhilome is the founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy.

Primate Elijah Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele is the founder and leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church and is well known for prophecies.

Pastor Johnson Suleman

Johnson Suleman is a Nigerian televangelist and the senior pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International.

Dr. D.K. Olukoya

Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya is the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) Ministries, Worldwide.

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka of the Catholic Dioceses of Enugu is an outspoken Nigerian Catholic Priest. He is well-known for his opinions on political matters in Enugu State and Nigeria.