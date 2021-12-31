fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERSOCIETYTop 7...

Top 7 Nigerian Pastors To Focus On For New Year Prophecies

December 31, 20210260
Top 7 Nigerian Pastors to Focus on for New Year Prophecies

Cross over service is one of the biggest traditions observed by Nigerians every year on December 31st, as a means to religiously usher in the new year. Nigerians pray, sing and worship both online and physically at their preferred Churches while listening to the prophecies of the Pastors.

Here is a list of Pastors to listen to for new year prophecies

Pastor EA Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, popularly known as Pastor EA Adeboye, is the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, popularly known as Papa is a Nigerian preacher, Christian author, businessman, architect and is the founder and presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Christopher Oyakhilome is the founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy.

Primate Elijah Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele is the founder and leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church and is well known for prophecies.

Pastor Johnson Suleman

Johnson Suleman is a Nigerian televangelist and the senior pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International.

Dr. D.K. Olukoya

Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya is the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) Ministries, Worldwide.

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka of the Catholic Dioceses of Enugu is an outspoken Nigerian Catholic Priest. He is well-known for his opinions on political matters in Enugu State and Nigeria.

DisCos Explain Reason For Taking Possession Of Donated Electricity Installations

About Author

Top 7 Nigerian Pastors To Focus On For New Year Prophecies
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Dollar COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
December 21, 20170236

Dollar Steadies, Gains 0.2% Against Rivals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The dollar has slipped from a one-month high earlier this month but was steady on Wednesday, December 20, after the Republican-led U.S. The dollar last stoo
Read More
SEC To License Brokers Offering Foreign Stocks BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 9, 202101025

Bamboo, Chaka, Trove, Rise In talks With SEC Over New Rules

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bamboo, Chaka, Trove Finance and Rise says have started engaging with Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) to seek clarity on the recent rules that warned N
Read More
sterling BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
March 20, 20190243

Sterling Pressured On Revived Fears Of No-Deal Brexit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The sterling reversed earlier gains on Tuesday on concerns that Prime Minister Theresa May’s request for postponing Brexit was running into complications wi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.