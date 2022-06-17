Top 7 Nigerian Business Ideas You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

The growing rise of economic deficit and unemployment have become the new normal; conceptualising a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting would be sowing a worthy seed, which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

According to statistics, 32.5% of Nigerians will be unemployed in 2021, with a forecast unemployment rate of 33% in 2022.

Apart from being a gateway to self-employment and helping to put an end to job seeking, starting a private business from various business ideas also comes along with other perks like- Unlimited independence, Fulfilment of ambitions and ambition and Financial freedom. While there are significant barriers to starting a personal business, financing, to begin with, remains a big constraint.

In this post, we will look at seven businesses you can start in Nigeria with as little as N100,000 and guarantee a 100% return on investment in 30 days or less.

POS/E-PAYMENT

For obvious reasons, POS (point of sales) tops the list of business ideas in Nigeria that you may start with 100,000 nairas. The company is one of them that has been around for a very long time. POS acts as a discreet alternative to banking transactions, saving customers the time they may spend on something useful instead of queuing in bank halls for simple financial operations.

Financial operations, including cash transfers and withdrawals, bill payment (DSTV, GOTV, PHCN), airtime recharge, and data selling, are all possible. The firm’s location is one of the most crucial factors to consider when beginning a POS. The nature of your firm’s area might either make or break your POS business concept. Some factors to consider while deciding the kind of site include GSM network/Internet, Security,

What you’ll need to get started

Some items you’ll need to get the firm started are business money, a space/shop or container, a banner, and, most crucially, a POS machine. Banks like GTB, UBA, Zenith, First Bank, Access Bank, Polaris Bank, and others sell POS devices.

Phones and other gadgets charging

Another business concept in Nigeria that may be realised for as little as 100,000 nairas is phone and gadget charging. It is no longer news that the energy supply in most parts of the country is inconsistent and unreliable, making the phone charging industry very appealing to enter with relatively little cash. Furthermore, the cost of gasoline for generators, which might have acted as an alternate power source, has become prohibitively high. As a result, most lower and middle-class residents who cannot afford to buy a generator typically resort to phone charging merchants, spending a minimum of 100naira to have their phones and other electronics charged.

What you need to start

While starting a phone and gadget recharging business, one must consider the location. Locating your business in an area with a poor electricity supply is preferable. This will make it inevitable for people to patronise your business. As a phone recharging vendor, you should also develop a good charisma that will allow your potential customers to freely relate with you as you will be dealing with different people daily.

Some of the things you will need to kick-start the business are a container/space, a covered or shaded stall, a small generator for power supply, fuel to power the generator, original chargers and desktop, and an electric socket board with multiple electronic sockets for charging.

Copywriting

Copywriting is one of the most profitable online businesses in Nigeria. You can kick off with a low cost of 100,000 naira and below. If you have good writing skills and firm control of language, then this business will be your ticket to financial freedom.

The copywriting business comes in different forms: it could be writing advert copy, blog posts, video scripts, presentations, direct mails, jingles, creative content, and so on. The main task of a copywriter is to weave content in such a way that will be convincingly enough to persuade or promote a certain product, idea, service, or cause. A copy can perform magic on any product or service when well written.

The salaries of a copywriter in Nigeria range from 100,000 – 300,000 naira depending on the nature of the copy and organisation. Some copywriters also charge clients per word. On average, a copywriter charges 11-20,000 per 1,000 words. To get clients as a beginner in copywriting, you can apply for a position of the freelance job board, cold pitching, speaking at conferences/workshops and promote your business on professional platforms like LinkedIn.

What you need to start

Besides having an inherent writing skill, copywriting can also be learnt like every other skill. You can build from scratch or improve your copywriting skills by reading books on copywriting, watching copywriting videos on YouTube, following copywriting blogs and taking copywriting courses on online learning platforms such as Udemy and Coursera. Getting a copywriter as a mentor can also be immensely beneficial while trying to improve or learn copywriting.

Graphic design

Graphic design is the projection of visual communication to convey a certain message. It mixes several aspects to communicate a message to an audience. According to the adage, “a picture is worth a thousand words,” and graphic design is worth a million words.

Graphic designers are employed by corporations, government agencies, politicians, partisans, and practically every other field of human effort. When considering a career in graphic design, it is critical to understand the foundations of graphic design, such as hierarchy, colour, typography, lines, forms, balance, texture, alignment, proximity, and contrast.

You can consider these side hustles if these ideas are still above your expertise or time-tasking.

What you need to start

Starting a graphic design, like other digital skills, does not require having a particular shop/space; learning the craft is most important. There are various ways you can learn graphics design, including watching graphic design videos on YouTube and paying a professional for master classes that will train you on the fundamentals of graphics and how to monetise the skill.

The tools you will need to materialise the business idea are your laptop and smartphones. For laptop design, you will need software like Corel Draw, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and a host of other similar software. In contrast, you will need applications like Canva, Pixellab, and Logo maker.

Mobile food vendor and delivery business

Food is an essential component of human existence; we must constantly find something to eat regardless of the circumstances. This is why online food vending and delivery businesses are among the business ideas that may be started with 100,000 naira.

Many individuals currently find it difficult to make meals at home owing to the nature of their employment and hectic lifestyle. Therefore they use the services of these food sellers. People in this group include members of the working class and students.

When launching a mobile food vendor business, one must have cooking talents, which will give you an advantage over your competition, as there are numerous choices such as eateries, restaurants, and other mobile food vendors competing for your consumers. Your ability to produce excellent, pleasant and reasonably priced meals will set you apart from the competition.

What you need to start

Fast and reliable means of transportation are important aspects that must be in place for the smooth running of the mobile food business. The good news about the company is that you don’t necessarily need a shop or office to cook your meals; you can start by cooking from the comfort of your home and expanding the business as time passes.

Selling of clothes

The significance of clothing cannot be overstated. Clothes are one of man’s three fundamental requirements, along with food and shelter. As a result, it is one of the profitable business ideas in Nigeria that can be launched with a relatively small capital of 100,000 naira or less.

Children’s apparel, native wear, English wear, jeans, and undergarments are some examples of clothing to sell. Purchases for resale may be made in major clothing marketplaces such as Balogun, Aswani, and others.

What you need to start

While starting the business, having a shop may not necessarily be important from the onset, as you can purchase clothes and deliver them to your customer’s doorsteps.

One of the most pertinent qualities you must possess to make it big in the business is the ability to convince your customers of the need to purchase your product. Without proper pacification, your customers may not see the need to patronise a particular dress, as many other conditions compete for your customers’ capital. It is also important to have good networking and maintain a good rapport with your customers, who can help refer you to other potential customers for patronage.

Laundry business

Laundry is yet another lucrative business in Nigeria that is often overlooked. Due to the dynamic nature of most people’s jobs, it isn’t easy to create time for washing clothes; that is where the laundry service provider comes in.

What you need to start

One good thing about the business is that you can comfortably work from the comfort of your home without necessarily owning a unique shop or space.

All that is needed to materialise the business idea are the basic tools like a washing machine, iron, and generator in case of a power failure.

Laundry, just like most other businesses, requires you to be honest. As a laundry service provider, you must always be a promise keeper by ensuring the readiness of your customers’ clothes as when due. It would help to establish good connections with your customers to improve referral chances to other potential customers.