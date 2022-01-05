Top 7 Music Streaming Apps For 2022

January 5, 2022 156

Music is a very constant feature of society that has been running from generation to generation. Music has evolved into various genres from RnB, Jazz, Reggae to likes of Alte sound and Trap music, which has created room for more artists and more music.

This has made the music industry one of the biggest in the economy. The same has happened to music listening ranging from playing instruments and live streaming platforms.

As a matter of fact, today, we will be discussing some of the best music listening platforms and where they can be found.

Apple Music

Apple Music is an excellent choice for all Apple devices. It features 60 million songs along with playlists, a 24/7 live radio, and you can upload your music and stream it to your device. There is also a social component where you can follow artists. Apple offers new customers a 3-month free trial after that the free trial is over, you can go for the Apple music student plan, which is the lowest and goes for ₦450 monthly, Individual subscription for ₦900 monthly, and the Apple Music subscription Family plan that allows you add up to 6 people to your account for ₦1,400 in Nigeria.



Youtube Music

YouTube Music is a music streaming service developed by YouTube, a subsidiary of Google oriented towards music streaming, allowing users to browse through songs and music videos on YouTube based on genres, playlists, and recommendations. It offers over 50 million tracks and is allowed in over 100 countries. The service also offers a premium tier, enabling ad-free playback audio-only background playback and downloading songs for offline playback. These subscription benefits are also offered to Google Play Music and YouTube Premium subscribers.

Audiomack

Also, on our top 7 best music streaming apps, we have Audiomack, a music streaming and audio distribution platform that allows artists to upload music to listeners across its mobile apps. Audiomack streaming data has been included in some Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, the Billboard 200, and the Global 200. Audiomack is mostly free, but they offer a subscription option to upgrade to Audiomack premium, which removes all ads and gives you high-quality streaming for ₦500 in Nigeria.



Spotify

Spotify is the first among the top 5 best music streaming apps in Nigeria. It remains one of the most popular and accessible ways to get your music fit. It also offers a huge library of over 45 million songs. These tools have made it one of the most well-rounded streaming services out there. With a free Spotify account, you can play any artist, album, or playlist for free.

How much is a Spotify subscription in Nigeria?

Spotify’s standard Premium monthly subscription goes for ₦900 in Nigeria. The Premium Family plan goes for ₦1,400 for up to 6 family members, while the Student plan is as low as ₦450.

Boomplay

Boomplay is among the top music streaming and download services in Africa. The platform gives you unlimited access to a lot of songs. The company’s vision is to build the largest and most reliable digital music ecosystem for artists and content creators in Africa.

How much is a Boomplay subscription in Nigeria?

Boomplay has a subscription and freemium-based service; basic features are free with limitations or ads, while features such as ad-free listening and download for offline play are offered in paid subscriptions. The Boomplay Music Premium costs ₦500 monthly in Nigeria.

Deezer

Deezer offers the usual array of features, including playlists, stations, recommendations, and Flow, a personal soundtrack feature. It also boasts 43 million songs in more countries than many competitors.

How much is Deezer subscription in Nigeria?

Deezer now allows payments in naira for Nigerian subscribers. The music platform now charges ₦900 for Deezer Premium and ₦1,400 for Deezer Family Plan in Nigeria.

Tidal

Tidal offers a wide selection of music beyond its most eye-catching urban names. Besides quality streams, you can access millions of audio tracks with its package. Tidal offers music at affordable rates. Plans are as short as three days’ access, which costs ₦120, and a month’s Tidal access is ₦800. Tidal subscriptions can be bundled with MTN mobile data purchases for monthly access with data is ₦1,200 in Nigeria.